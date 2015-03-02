(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's (OCBC; AA-/Stable) proposed AUD floating rate notes due 2019 an expected rating of 'AA-(EXP)'. The notes will be issued under OCBC's USD10bn global medium term note program. The final rating is subject to the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received. The proceeds will be used for OCBC's general corporate purposes. Key Rating Drivers The notes are rated at the same level as OCBC's 'AA-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR). This is because the notes will constitute direct, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the bank, and will rank equally with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Rating Sensitivities The rating of the notes is sensitive to changes in OCBC's IDR, which is driven by its Viability Rating of 'aa-'. For more details on OCBC's ratings and credit profile, see the rating action commentary "Fitch Affirms DBS, DBSH, OCBC and UOB at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable", dated 27 August 2014, and its full rating report, dated 14 October 2014, which are available at www.fitchratings.com. OCBC's other ratings are as follows: Long-Term IDR 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR 'F1+' Viability Rating 'aa-' Support Rating '1' Support Rating Floor 'A-' Contacts: Primary Analyst Elaine Koh Director +65 6796 7239 Fitch Ratings Singapore PTE Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Ker Liang Oh Analyst +65 6796 7220 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014; are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.