(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ACE
Insurance Company
CJSC (Russia)'s (ACE Russia) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating at 'BBB-'
with Negative Outlook and simultaneously withdrawn it. Fitch has
also affirmed
ACE Russia's National IFS rating at 'AAA(rus)' with Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch has chosen to withdraw ACE Russia's IFS rating for
commercial reasons.
However, Fitch will continue to provide analytical coverage and
maintain the
insurer's National IFS rating.
ACE Russia is part of ACE Group, a global insurer and reinsurer.
The ultimate
parent of the group is ACE Limited, domiciled in Switzerland
(Long-Term IDR
AA-/Stable). Fitch views ACE Russia as "Important" to ACE under
its group rating
methodology. This is explained by the small size of the insurer
relative to ACE
Group and support from the parent being 'informal' rather than
provided though a
formal support agreement.
ACE Russia's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that ACE Group
would be willing
and able to provide capital support to ACE Russia if needed. To
date, ACE Russia
has received capital support from the group as and when
required. It also
benefits from group support and close monitoring in all key
areas, including
underwriting, reinsurance, claims, actuarial, investment and IT.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The National IFS rating could be downgraded if, in Fitch's view,
the importance
of ACE Russia to ACE Group reduces.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7
495 956 99 01,
Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 04
September 2014, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.