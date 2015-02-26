(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the Italian
government's blocking
of EI Towers' (EIT; BBB/Stable) proposed acquisition of Rai Way
highlights the
consolidation risk in the Italian broadcast and mobile tower
sector. EIT had
already signalled its interest in potential deals and has
publicly stated a
medium to long-term leverage (net debt/EBITDA) target of 2.5x,
compared with the
current level of under 1.0x.
Fitch will always view an M&A induced leverage spike in the
context of whether a
transaction improves or strengthens the operating profile of a
business and
takes into account the likely post-transaction deleveraging made
possible
through cash flow generation and/or asset sales.
The proposed EIT/Rai Way deal would have created a stronger
broadcast towers
business, almost doubling EIT's revenue and cash flow scale and
provided an
important diversification to the company's list of anchor
tenants. While the
operational profile of the business would have strengthened, a
transaction
envisaged net debt/EBITDA leverage rising to up to 5.0x would
not have reflected
an investment grade financial profile.
Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA (B+/Stable) and Telecom Italia
(BBB-/Negative) have
been considering sales or some form of monetisation of their
mobile tower
portfolios, which could increase the number of independent tower
operators in
Italy, and the possibility of future consolidation. We expect
healthy underlying
growth in mobile tower rentals over the medium term as mobile
data traffic
continues to grow and operators look to improve network quality
and coverage.
However, these new tower companies could increase competition
for EI Towers in
this segment.
Contact:
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Damien Chew
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.