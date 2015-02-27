(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Banco BPI S.A.'s
(BPI, BB+/RWE/B; Viability Rating (VR): bb) mortgage covered
bonds (Obrigacoes
Hipotecarias, OH) at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Negative.
The affirmation follows on the placement of BPI's Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) on
Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) , which reflected the tender offer
launched by
CaixaBank S.A. (CaixaBank, BBB/Positive/F2; see "Fitch Places
Banco BPI's 'BB+'
IDR on Rating Watch Evolving" dated 25 February 2015 at
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BBB+' rating on the OH is based on BPI's IDR of 'BB+'/RWE,
unchanged IDR
uplift and Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of '0' (full discontinuity
risk), and the
32.5% level of overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into
account in its
analysis, which provides more protection than the 25.5% 'BBB+'
breakeven OC.
The Negative Outlook on the covered bonds' rating takes into
account the
downside scenario of the RWE on BPI's IDR if CaixaBank's tender
offer is not
successful and the potential for BPI's IDR to be downgraded to
its current VR,
which would have a negative impact on the rating of the OH.
If the tender offer is successful, Fitch expects BPI to benefit
from
institutional support from CaixaBank, and its IDR to be notched
down from the
parent. Under this scenario, the rating of the OH programme
would be affirmed at
'BBB+'.
The 32.5% OC that the issuer commits to in its latest investor
report (as of
December 2014) provides at least 91% of recoveries on the
covered bonds assumed
to be in default at 'BBB+' and allows a three-notch uplift from
the 'BB+' tested
rating on a probability of default (PD) basis, which is
equalised to BPI's IDR,
as adjusted by the IDR uplift. The same notching differential
would not be
possible if BPI's IDR, as adjusted by the IDR uplift, was
investment grade. This
is because a recovery uplift of up to two (instead of three)
notches can be
granted above an investment-grade tested rating on a PD basis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'BBB+' rating of BPI's OH would be vulnerable to downgrade
if either of the
following occurs: (i) BPI's IDR is downgraded by one or more
notches to 'BB' or
below, (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis
decreases below Fitch's
'BBB+' breakeven level of 25.5%.
All else equal, the rating of the covered bonds could be
upgraded if either (i)
BPI's IDR is upgraded to at least 'BBB' or (ii) the number of
notches
represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is higher than 0.
Either event would
translate into the tested rating on a PD basis being 'BBB' or
above.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roberto Del Ragno
Analyst
+39 02 87 90 87 206
Fitch Italia S.P.A.
Via Morigi, 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
Milan, 20123
Secondary Analyst
Diana Ilaria Leone, CFA
Director
+39 02 87 90 87 219
Committee Chairperson
Federica Fabrizi
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 232
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
