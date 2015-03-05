(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Slovenian
composite insurer
Adriatic Slovenica Zavarovalna druzba d.d.'s (Adriatic
Slovenica) 'BBB-' Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating and its holding company, KD
Group financna
druzba, d.d.'s (KD Group) 'BB-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR). The
Outlooks on
both ratings are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect KD Group's strong market position in the
Slovenian insurance
and asset management market and its adequate capitalisation.
However, the
ratings are limited by the group's high financial leverage, its
historically
weak profitability and its fairly small size.
Fitch regards KD Group as having a small market position and
size/scale, based
on global benchmarks, with gross written premiums (GWP) of
EUR302m in 2014
(2013: EUR316m), total assets of EUR0.8bn at end-9M14 and
shareholders' funds of
EUR130m at end-9M14. Nevertheless, it is one of the largest
financial service
providers in the Balkan region, with Adriatic Slovenica being
the second-largest
insurer in Slovenia and the group's asset management operations
having a market
share of around 21% in the Slovenian mutual fund market. Fitch
views this strong
position in the local market as a rating positive.
KD Group's high financial leverage of 46% at end-9M14 (end-13:
51%) is a
negative rating driver. However, Fitch views positively that the
group has been
reducing leverage since 2008.
KD Group entered into a long-term syndicated loan agreement with
five Slovenian
banks in February 2015. Fitch views this as neutral to KD
Group's and Adriatic
Slovenica's ratings as the loan proceeds of EUR67m are fully
used to refinance
KD Group's KDH1 and KDH2 bonds maturing in May and October 2015,
respectively.
However, the agency views positively that the loan agreement,
which has a
maturity of seven years, increases the group's financial
flexibility by
extending the duration of its financial liabilities and by
removing the
refinancing risk of the two maturing bonds.
Fitch views KD Group's capitalisation as "adequate" on a
consolidated basis as
measured by the agency's Prism factor-based capital model. While
Adriatic
Slovenica reported a strong regulatory solvency ratio of 175% at
end-2013, KD
Group's consolidated Prism score is negatively affected by a
high amount of
goodwill on its balance sheet, which Fitch does not give credit
for in its
capital assessment.
KD Group reported net income of EUR7.8m for 9M14 and EUR6.6m in
2013. This
followed losses between 2009 and 2012 driven by its
underperforming bank
business (which was disposed of in 2012) and losses from other
non-core
corporate affiliates affected by the financial crisis. The
insurance company,
Adriatic Slovenica, has been consistently profitable, reporting
annual net
income of over EUR10m for each of the past five years and an
average return on
equity of 18%. Fitch expects KD Group to have remained
profitable in 2014.
KD Group is in the process of divesting most non-core assets to
focus on its
core insurance and asset management businesses. Fitch expects
this to improve
the group's performance and generate extra cash flow over the
next three years.
As 74% of the group's assets were held in Slovenian investments
and 94% of the
group's revenue was in Slovenia (BBB+/Stable) in 2013, the
group's performance
is exposed to the local economy. This includes the risk of
losses on its
EUR353.7m of non-unit linked investments, as per end-9M14, and
the risk of
lapses on its EUR258.2m of unit-linked liabilities. For example,
in 2013
write-downs on Slovenian banks led to investment losses of
EUR16.3m for Adriatic
Slovenica.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
KD Group's leverage falling to below 40% in combination with
stabilised
profitability could lead to an upgrade.
The ratings could be downgraded if the group fails to build its
cash balance at
the holding company through retained earnings, or if the group's
consolidated
capital position declines to a Prism score of below "adequate"
for a sustained
period.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ralf Ehrhardt
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1551
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Clara Hughes
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.