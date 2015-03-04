(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the credit profile
of Ukrainian
agribusiness companies will remain under pressure from a
heightened risk of weak
harvests in 2015 resulting from higher costs of sowing campaigns
and constrained
financing.
Farming and trading and processing companies will be most
affected by a weak
harvest, while protein producers should be more flexible in
procuring fodder but
will be hit by the recent significant hryvnia devaluation as
they are unable to
pass on higher USD-linked costs to consumers. While the ratings
of Ukrainian
agricultural companies factor in some earnings volatility and
liquidity risks,
Fitch may consider negative rating actions if conditions
deteriorate further.
We expect Ukrainian farmers to suffer in 2015 from increased
working capital
needs, which will not be adequately met by external financing.
We expect the
sharp hryvnia devaluation to lead to a significant rise in the
costs of the
spring sowing campaign, which starts in March 2015, as most
inputs, such as
seeds, fertilisers, fuel, crops protection and spare parts, are
either imported
or have USD-linked prices. This will translate into increased
working capital
needs, which will only be partially covered by proceeds from the
sale of
last-season grain kept in silos. At the same time, financing
sources are now
limited, given the combination of a weak Ukrainian banking
system and muted
foreign investments. In addition, deteriorated public finances
reduce the chance
of any meaningful direct government support to the industry.
Looking further ahead, underfunding of the current spring sowing
campaign may
lead to reduced harvested land and deterioration in crop yields
through
insufficient application of fertilisers or investments in
mechanisation and as a
result weaker 2015/16 harvests. We do not expect the effects of
the military
conflict in eastern Ukraine to affect the harvest substantially
due to the
historically low contribution of Lugansk and Donetsk regions to
the country's
arable land and crop output.
Operations of small and medium-size farmers will be hurt the
most due to
hindered access to liquidity and thus their inability to procure
sufficient
inputs and fully farm their land-bank. Farming operations of
large agricultural
holdings, such as UkrLandFarming (CC), will be affected
primarily by lower
yields and hence lower grain sales but we expect their EBITDA
margin to remain
fairly stable, barring soft commodity price shocks.
Ukrainian soft commodity processors and traders whose operations
rely
substantially on procuring domestically farmed products, such as
Kernel (CCC)
and Creative (CC/RWE), could come under pressure in the event of
scarcer
availability of grains and oilseeds in the country. Yet, given
their profile as
larger players, these two could suffer less than other local
peers. Soft
commodity processors and traders generally face the threat of
underutilised
crushing capacity and infrastructure assets translating into
lower EBITDA
margin, and of decreased trading and production volumes leading
to revenue
declines. However, such risks may not materialise if difficult
conditions lead
to the closure of crushing facilities located in military
conflict zones or at
small inefficient plants, in turn balancing supply of oilseeds
with lower
demand.
Protein producers, such as MHP (CCC) and Avangardco (CC), should
suffer to a
lesser degree the impact of a smaller harvest compared with
farmers and trading
and processing companies. This is because the availability of
fodder, which is
made up of grain and oilseeds meal, should be supported by
imports if local
supplies fall short. Rather, the major risk for the sector is
USD-linked fodder
prices and their potential effect on compressing profitability
due to the
hryvnia devaluation, if companies are unable to pass these on to
consumers whose
disposable income is under pressure.
