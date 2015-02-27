(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host
sovereign
credit briefings in Hong Kong and Singapore in the first quarter
of 2015.
Tony Stringer, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer,
Global Sovereigns
and Supranationals, will be joined by Fitch's Asia-Pacific
Sovereigns team and
by leading investors to discuss the global and APAC economic and
sovereign
outlook.
Themes to be addressed include the outlook for global monetary
policy; the
threat of deflation; geopolitical risks from Russia/Ukraine;
challenges to the
Eurozone adjustment process including the renewed risk of Greek
exit; China's
economic outlook; prospects for reform in India and Indonesia;
and Fitch's views
on Malaysia .
Members of the audience will also have the opportunity to
participate in an
interactive poll on several topical questions.
Details of the dates and venues are as follows:
Hong Kong: 17 March 2015 (Tuesday), 8.30am to 1.00pm
Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance Street, Central, Hong
Kong - Grand
Ballroom, Level 2
Singapore: 18 March 2015 (Wednesday), 8:30am to 1.00pm
Ballroom 2, Lower Lobby, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore, 1
Fullerton Square
Attendance is complimentary but seating capacity is limited.
Market participants
and media representatives are advised to pre-register by
clicking on one of the
following links:
Hong Kong:
Singapore:
Contacts:
Mimi Zhao, Hong Kong (General queries)
Tel: +852 2263 9982
mimi.zhao@fitchratings.com
Wandy Hon, Hong Kong (Investor queries)
Tel: +852 2263 9915
wandy.hon@fitchratings.com
Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong (Media queries)
Tel: +852 2263 9935
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com
Tracy Phee, Singapore (General queries)
Tel: +65 6796 7209
tracy.phee@fitchratings.com
Wayne Lai, Singapore (Investor queries)
Tel: +65 6796 7219
wayne.lai@fitchratings.com
Leslie Tan, Singapore (Media queries)
Tel: +65 6796 7234
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com; Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91
22 4000 1727,
Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel:
+65 67 96 7234,
Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
'Asia Pacific Sovereign Overview 1Q15', dated 17 February 2015;
'Quantitative
Easing: Impact on Sovereigns', dated 23 February 2015
Asia-Pacific Sovereign Overview 1Q15
Quantitative Easing: Impact on Sovereigns
IN ADDITION,
