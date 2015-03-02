(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
Indonesia has assigned
National Ratings to PT BFI Finance Indonesia Tbk's
(A+(idn)/Stable/F1(idn))
proposed rupiah senior unsecured bonds as follows:
- Bonds with a maturity of two and three years assigned a
National Long-Term
Rating of 'A+(idn)'; and
- Bonds with a maturity of 370 days assigned a National
Short-Term Rating of
'F1(idn)'.
The bonds are to be issued under BFI's existing senior debt
programme II of up
to IDR2.5trn, to which Fitch has assigned National Long-Term and
Short-Term
Ratings of 'A+(idn)' and 'F1(idn)', respectively. The issue will
be up to
IDR1trn in size and the proceeds will be used to support the
company's business
growth.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely
payment of
financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations
in the same
country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the lowest
default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the
liquidity profile
is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bonds are rated at the same level as BFI's National
Long-Term and Short-Term
Ratings in accordance with Fitch criteria.
BFI's National Ratings are driven by its standalone performance
as one of the
largest independent finance companies in Indonesia. BFI had a
solid financial
record during the last past five years. BFI's capitalisation
remained high with
its equity-to-assets ratio continuing to be one of the highest
in Indonesia's
multi-finance industry. Fitch believes BFI will maintain its
leverage which is
among the lowest of its peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes in BFI's National Ratings would affect the issue
ratings.
Any significant deterioration in BFI's profitability,
capitalisation and asset
quality is likely to exert downward pressure on its ratings. A
rating upgrade is
less likely given its reliance on wholesale funding - leading to
inherently
higher liquidity risk.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Ira Febrianty
Analyst
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Financial Institution
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
+62 21 2988 6810
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "Finance and Leasing Companies Ratings Criteria",
dated 12
December 2012, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.