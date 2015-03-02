(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned National Ratings to PT BFI Finance Indonesia Tbk's (A+(idn)/Stable/F1(idn)) proposed rupiah senior unsecured bonds as follows: - Bonds with a maturity of two and three years assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(idn)'; and - Bonds with a maturity of 370 days assigned a National Short-Term Rating of 'F1(idn)'. The bonds are to be issued under BFI's existing senior debt programme II of up to IDR2.5trn, to which Fitch has assigned National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings of 'A+(idn)' and 'F1(idn)', respectively. The issue will be up to IDR1trn in size and the proceeds will be used to support the company's business growth. 'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category. 'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS The bonds are rated at the same level as BFI's National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings in accordance with Fitch criteria. BFI's National Ratings are driven by its standalone performance as one of the largest independent finance companies in Indonesia. BFI had a solid financial record during the last past five years. BFI's capitalisation remained high with its equity-to-assets ratio continuing to be one of the highest in Indonesia's multi-finance industry. Fitch believes BFI will maintain its leverage which is among the lowest of its peers. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes in BFI's National Ratings would affect the issue ratings. Any significant deterioration in BFI's profitability, capitalisation and asset quality is likely to exert downward pressure on its ratings. A rating upgrade is less likely given its reliance on wholesale funding - leading to inherently higher liquidity risk. Contacts: Primary Analyst Ira Febrianty Analyst PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Financial Institution DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 +62 21 2988 6810 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, "Finance and Leasing Companies Ratings Criteria", dated 12 December 2012, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.