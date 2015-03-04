(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
India-based Axis
Bank Ltd.'s (BBB-/Stable) proposed senior unsecured debt an
expected rating of
'BBB-(EXP)'.
The notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated
and unsecured
obligations of the issuer. They will at all times rank pari
passu among
themselves and with all other unsubordinated and unsecured
obligations (other
than subordinated obligations) of Axis Bank.
The tenor of the issue is expected to be around five years and
the notes are to
be issued by Axis Bank's Dubai International Financial Centre
(DIFC) branch.
The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The senior unsecured instruments are rated at the same level as
the bank's
Issuer Default Rating (IDR), in accordance with Fitch's
criteria.
Axis Bank's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' is driven by
its Viability
Rating (VR) of 'bbb-', which denotes its standalone
creditworthiness. The VR
reflects the strength of its franchise, satisfactory asset
quality, improved
capitalisation and growing profitability. Axis Bank's increased
focus on retail
customers has helped it to diversify its loan and funding mix,
and reduce
concentration risks.
Axis Bank is the third-largest private bank in India by asset
size and Fitch
expects there will be moderate probability of support from the
state, if
required, as reflected in its Support Rating of '3' and Support
Rating Floor of
'BB+'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in Axis Bank's IDR will have an impact on the
securities' rating.
Axis Bank's other ratings are unchanged and are as follows:
Long-Term IDR 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR 'F3'
Viability Rating 'bbb-'
Support Rating '3'
Support Rating Floor 'BB+'
EUR3bn medium-term note programme 'BBB-'
USD1.6bn senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'
For more details on Axis Bank's ratings and credit profile, see
"Fitch Affirms
Ratings on 9 Indian Banks; Pressure on Asset Quality", dated 3
September 2014,
full report titled "Axis Bank", dated 31 July 2014, and "Axis
Bank Ltd. -
Ratings Navigator", dated 12 September 2014, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-04/05 Suntec Tower 4
Singapore
Secondary Analyst
Saswata Guha
Director
+91 22 4000 1741
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
