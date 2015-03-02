(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/COLOMBO/SYDNEY, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Sri Lanka
Telecom PLC's (SLT) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB-'. The agency also affirmed SLT's National
Long-Term Rating at
'AAA(lka)'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Tax Changes are Credit Negative: We believe that the Sri Lankan
government's
interim budget plan to impose significant recurring and one-off
taxes will cause
a decline in SLT's 2015 operating EBITDAR margin to 26% (2014:
30%) and its
funds flow from operation (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to
deteriorate to 1.8x
(2014: 1.3x). SLT is likely to pay around LKR3.5bn-4bn in
additional taxes.
However, SLT's ratings will remain unaffected as headroom is
sufficient.
The interim budget introduced a one-off super gains tax of 25%
on profits and a
one-off tax of LKR250m on each mobile operator. It also shifted
the burden of a
recurring telecom levy of 25% on prepaid revenue on telcos from
consumers;
operators can no longer pass these taxes onto consumers given
retail pricing
changes require approval from the telecom regulator. The budget
proposals, once
enacted, will be effective from 1 April 2015.
Acquisition Risk: We think that SLT's plan to do a debt-funded
acquisition of a
smaller operator in 2015 has the potential to threaten its
National Long-Term
Rating, although probably not its IDRs. Any rating action would
depend on the
acquisition price and forecast financial profile of the combined
entity.
We believe that the taxation changes will hasten industry
consolidation as the
number of telcos may be reduced to three from five. Two smaller
loss-making
operators including Hutchison Lanka and Bharti Airtel Limited's
(BBB-/Stable)
Sri Lanka subsidiary, Airtel Lanka, may exit the industry.
Reduced Ratings Headroom: SLT's 'BB-' IDRs have sufficient
ratings headroom to
accommodate a debt-funded acquisition of a smaller operator as
long as
FFO-adjusted net leverage remains below 2.5x. The ratings are
underpinned by its
market leading position in fixed-line and second-largest
position in the mobile
market, along with its ownership of a country-wide optical fibre
network.
Negative FCF to Continue: We forecast that SLT will have
negative free cash
flows (FCF) in 2015-18 given lower EBITDA due to new recurring
taxes and a large
capex plan. SLT will continue to invest about 25%-28% of revenue
in capex each
year to expand its optical fibre infrastructure and 3G/4G mobile
networks.
Dividends would likely remain similar to the historical levels
at LKR1.5bn.
Profitability to Decline: Fitch expects SLT's 2015 revenue to
rise by high
single-digits driven by mobile data and fixed-broadband
services, which will
more than offset declines in fixed-voice and international
revenue. Voice usage
is likely to grow as subscribers save 25% of their telecom spend
as a result of
the shift of the telecom levy to telcos. Fitch forecasts that
operating EBITDAR
margin will also fall, apart from tax changes, due to a change
in the revenue
mix as low-margin data services replace relatively higher-margin
voice and text
revenue.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- The tax changes proposed in the budget in February 2015 are
ratified by the
parliament and effectively come in force starting 1 April 2015.
- Revenue to rise by high single-digits, driven by higher voice
usage on telecom
levy savings and fast-growing data services.
- Operating EBITDAR margin to decline by 400bp-450bp due to
higher recurring
taxes and a change in revenue mix as a low-margin data revenue
replaces more
profitable voice and international service revenue.
- Capex/revenue to remain high around 25%-28% as SLT expands it
fibre and 3G/4G
networks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may individually, or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-A downgrade in the rating on the Sri Lanka sovereign
(BB-/Stable) will result
in a corresponding action on SLT's IDRs as the government
directly and
indirectly holds a majority stake in SLT.
-FFO-adjusted net leverage increasing to above 2.5x (2014: 1.3x)
on a sustained
basis would lead to a downgrade of SLT's Foreign-Currency IDR.
-A debt-funded acquisition of a smaller operator may threaten
SLT's National
Long-Term Rating depending on the acquisition price and the
financial profile of
the combined entity.
Positive: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to a
positive rating action include:
-An upgrade in the rating on the Sri Lanka sovereign is likely
to lead to a
corresponding upgrade in SLT's IDRs.
-As the ratings are currently constrained by government
ownership, the weakening
of links with the sovereign may result in SLT's Local-Currency
IDR being
upgraded above Sri Lanka's Local-Currency IDR. However, SLT's
Foreign-Currency
IDR will remain constrained by the Country Ceiling of 'BB-'.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-03/04/05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Kanishka de Silva
Analyst
+ 94 11 254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Steve Durose
Managing Director
+ 61 2 8256 0307
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology - Including
Short-Term
Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014
and "National
Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available
atwww.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
