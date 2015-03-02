(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 01 (Fitch) The Hong Kong and
Singapore budgets
released last week highlight some of the long-term economic
challenges facing
both cities. However, public finances should remain substantial
credit strengths
for both sovereigns over the foreseeable future despite some
divergence in
policy response, says Fitch Ratings.
Both Hong Kong and Singapore have prospered in the era of
globalisation.
However, robust growth has been accompanied by a perception of
widening
inequality, leading to social and political pressures. Long-term
challenges
shared by both include rising income disparity, the need to
strengthen the
supply side to underpin growth, and aging populations.
In response, Singapore is adopting a more explicitly
redistributionist fiscal
policy. The latest budget proposes to raise the top marginal tax
rate (to 22%)
to fund a social welfare programme for the poor and elderly -
the Silver Support
Scheme. Hong Kong, by contrast, is introducing tax cuts as part
of its latest
budget round. To address the aging population and the potential
structural
deficit this may cause, Hong Kong will also establish a
sovereign wealth fund to
provide support to the budget over the long term.
The emphasis of Singapore's growth policy seems to be on
strengthening total
factor productivity, partly through fiscal incentives. These
include extending a
wage credit scheme and corporate income tax rebates.
Hong Kong's approach is to boost infrastructure expenditure to
deepen the
capital stock, while letting the supply side take care of itself
to a greater
degree. The government's long-term fiscal plan calls for capex
to rise by a
compound annual growth rate of 9.9% from FY15 to FY19.
Fitch's analysis suggests Hong Kong is spending slightly less on
identifiable
social items as a percentage of GDP than in 2000, whereas in
Singapore the
percentage is about the same. The share of expenditures on
social items in both
has been rising in recent years after dipping in the early
2000s. Nonetheless,
the fiscal positions for both cities are likely to remain
significant sources of
credit strength over the medium term. Fitch expects that
policymakers will
continue to place a high priority on long-term fiscal
sustainability.
Hong Kong continues to forecast surpluses through to FY20, which
means it will
accumulate fiscal reserves in nominal terms over the medium
term. In Singapore,
the budget plan includes a deficit of SGD6.7bn in FY15, however
non-budget
sources of revenue will mean that the overall general government
balance will
remain in surplus. It is also notable that both governments have
a tendency to
budget on the conservative side, and have historically
outperformed their fiscal
plans. In the case of Singapore, the fiscal balance has
outperformed the budget
for the past 11 consecutive years.
