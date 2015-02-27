(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) The announcement of a staff level
agreement on an
IMF deal for Ghana should ease short-term government and
external financing
pressures, but sticking to the programme, which includes
ambitious fiscal
consolidation targets, will be challenging ahead of elections in
2016, Fitch
Ratings says.
The three-year programme is expected to be worth USD940m. It
will provide an
impetus for donors to re-engage with Ghana, providing much
needed foreign
currency.
The programme will focus on three areas: "restraining and
prioritising public
expenditure, increasing tax collection and strengthening the
effectiveness of
the central bank's monetary policy". This policy agenda
identifies Ghana's key
sovereign credit weaknesses; successful implementation would
improve fiscal
discipline, help to restore macroeconomic stability and support
the currency.
Demonstrable commitment to implementing the programme over its
life could
therefore be positive for Ghana's sovereign rating.
However, the programme contains ambitious targets, in particular
for fiscal
consolidation. The IMF envisages the budget deficit narrowing to
7.5% of GDP in
2015 from 9.5% in 2014. This is higher than the deficit target
of 6.5% announced
in the 2015 budget in December and reflects the impact of lower
oil prices and
weaker growth. The government has agreed to cut expenditure in
response to lower
oil prices, as part of its deal with the IMF. Fitch forecasts a
deficit of 8% of
GDP in 2015.
The Fund then projects that the deficit will narrow to 3.5% of
GDP by 2017. We
think this is too optimistic given the deepening electricity
crisis, which could
drag growth lower, and the likely pressure that the upcoming
elections will
exert on spending. The announcement follows renewed pressure on
the Ghanaian
cedi, with the currency falling by 8% since the beginning of
January partly
reflecting seasonal pressures, and reserves falling by USD600m
to USD4.9bn over
the same period. Treasury bill yields have remained above 26%,
meaning that
Ghana faces the highest funding cost among Fitch-rated
sovereigns in Sub-Saharan
Africa.
An IMF programme should reduce external vulnerability and
support reserve
accumulation, helped by a narrowing of the current account
deficit due to import
compression. Donors who withheld around USD200m in grants in
2014 will likely
re-engage and the presence of the IMF will unlock access to
cheaper concessional
financing. This should reduce finance costs and bring in
dollars. A recent
three-year bond auction saw 70% foreign participation and may
herald renewed
foreign interest in Ghanaian debt.
The Negative Outlook on Ghana's 'B' sovereign rating reflects
the risks to
external financing capacity and the challenge and cost of
financing the deficit.
Easing pressure on external finances and reserves following the
IMF announcement
would contain near-term downward pressure on the rating.
However, signs of
fiscal slippage ahead of the election or increased external
financing pressures
would put further downward pressure on the rating.
Our next scheduled rating review is on 20 March.
