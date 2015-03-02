(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ageas
SA/NV's Portuguese
insurance entities and simultaneously withdrawn their ratings.
The entities are Ocidental-Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros, S.A.
(Ocidental
Seguros) and Medis - Companhia Portuguesa de Seguros de Saude
(Medis), rated at
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) 'BBB', and Ocidental-Companhia
Portuguesa de
Seg. de Vida, S.A. (Ocidental Vida), rated at IFS 'BBB-'. The
Outlooks were
Positive prior to withdrawal.
Fitch has withdrawn the ratings as Ocidental Seguros, Medis and
Ocidental Vida
have chosen to stop participating in the rating process.
Therefore, Fitch will
no longer have sufficient information to maintain the ratings.
Accordingly,
Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for
Ocidental
Seguros, Medis and Ocidental Vida .
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of Ocidental Seguros and Medis reflects their
importance, in Fitch's
view, to Ageas following the acquisition of full ownership by
Ageas of these
entities in June 2014. The IFS ratings of Ocidental Seguros and
Medis are two
notches above Portugal's sovereign rating (BB+/Positive) and
their standalone
assessment. Fitch views these operations as "very important" to
Ageas, according
to the agency's insurance group rating methodology.
The IFS rating of the life insurer Ocidental Vida is one notch
higher than
Portugal's sovereign rating and its standalone assessment.
Ageas' stated
strategy is to focus on the non-life business and Ocidental Vida
was not part of
the acquisition that involved Ocidental Seguros and Medis. Fitch
views Ocidental
Vida as "very important" to Ageas, albeit to a lesser extent
than the non-life
companies.
The ratings of Ocidental Vida, Ocidental Seguros and Medis also
reflect their
strong capital (albeit declining for Ocidental Vida following
capital management
actions by Ageas), robust non-life profitability and strong
business position
within the Portuguese market. This is partially offset by
pressures on life
earnings due to a challenging operating environment in Portugal.
The ratings take into account the exposure of the companies'
balance sheets to
Portuguese state assets. The Positive Outlooks on these ratings
reflect that on
Portugal's sovereign rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 91 37
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 1530 1168
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.