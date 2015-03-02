(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says China's
implementation of a
second-generation solvency regime - the China Risk-Oriented
Solvency System
(C-ROSS) - will prompt Chinese insurers' to overhaul their
investment
strategies, underwriting policies, reinsurance arrangements, and
capital
management.
The new regime, which will apply granular risk charges based on
a more
comprehensive assessment of insurers' market, credit and
insurance risks, will
enhance Chinese insurers' risk awareness. This will prompt them
to focus more on
risk-adjusted returns when forming their investment strategies
and improve their
product mixes so that they sell more insurance policies with
good profit margins
after considering the required capital.
Fitch expects the new regime to drive Chinese life insurers to
expand their
long-term regular-premium policies. Insurers with long-duration
insurance
liabilities could benefit from a release of insurance reserves,
adding to
available capital. This is because the discount rates used to
determine the
insurance reserves under C-ROSS are linked to market interest
rates, which will
likely be higher than the rates used under the current regime,
which are
benchmarked to initial guaranteed returns of the policies
(mostly capped at
2.5%).
Chinese non-life insurers with thin capital resources will
likely retreat from
business lines with weak underwriting results, limited operating
scales, and
higher capital charges. In contrast to the existing solvency
regime, the
computation for required capital under the new regime will
depend on the lines
of business underwritten and the level of catastrophe exposure
they face. The
C-ROSS applies different capital-risk charges to different
insurance lines.
Property insurers will face higher capital requirements than
motor insurers for
the same amount of premiums they underwrite. The operating scale
and
underwriting profitability of each business line will also be
considered in the
determination of insurers' capital risk charges.
Fitch expects Chinese insurers to manage their capital positions
more
dynamically following the changes. This includes issuing more
types of capital
instruments to strengthen their capital bases, and using
non-traditional
reinsurance to reduce required capital. This follows the
introduction of the
concept of "core" and "supplementary" capital in the C-ROSS, and
the regulator's
release of proposed new regulations in November 2014 that list
rules for issuing
various capital instruments, such as preferred shares,
subordinated and
convertible bonds, securitisation of insurance liabilities, and
non-traditional
reinsurance. Chinese insurers currently rely primarily on
subordinated debt and
common equity as eligible capital, while some life insurers have
engaged in
non-traditional reinsurance contracts to improve their
capitalisation.
The China Insurance Regulatory Commission promulgated the
overall framework of
the C-ROSS in May 2013 with the aim of enhancing solvency
supervision. The
regulator announced on 17 February 2015 the final rules of the
new regime.
Chinese insurers are now required to calculate their solvency
margins under the
C-ROSS during the transition period, but still subject to
supervision based on
existing capital rules until the formal implementation of the
C-ROSS.
The new capital regime contains three key facets: capital, risk
management and
disclosure. Insurers will be required to evaluate their risk
management
sophistication in terms of operational risk, strategic risk and
reputation risk
under the C-ROSS framework, in addition to quantitative capital
adequacy
assessment. Furthermore, insurers will also need to enhance
their transparency
through greater information disclosure.
Contacts:
Joyce Huang
Director
+852 2263 9595
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.