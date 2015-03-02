(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/HONG KONG, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has
assigned National
Development Bank PLC's (NDB; AA-(lka)/Stable) proposed senior
debentures of up
to LKR7.5bn an expected National Long-Term Rating of
'AA-(lka)(EXP)'.
The debentures, which will have a tenor of five years and carry
fixed coupons,
will be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. Fitch expects NDB
to use the
proceeds to refinance maturing multilateral funding.
The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The proposed debentures are rated at the same level as NDB's
National Long-Term
Rating in accordance with Fitch's criteria as they constitute
unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations of the bank. The issuer rating is
driven by the
bank's intrinsic financial strength. It captures NDB's long and
stable operating
history and its developing franchise as a commercial bank.
NDB has continued to sustain better asset quality than its
peers. However, Fitch
expects NDB's asset quality to weaken alongside the seasoning of
the loan book,
as is already evident in an uptick in its reported gross NPL
ratio to 2.5% at
end-2014 from 2.4% at end-2013. Its loan composition is likely
to remain stable,
dominated by corporate banking at 48%, with retail banking and
SMEs accounting
for 36% and project finance accounting for a further 14% at
end-2014.
Capitalisation has deteriorated towards levels of its commercial
bank peers as
NDB's 27.7% loan growth in 2014 materially exceeded the average
13.7% growth for
the banking sector. As a result, NDB's Fitch core capital ratio
declined to
13.7% at end-2014 (2013: 15.2%). It also resulted in a high
loans/deposits ratio
of 119% at end-2014, with the bank relying on funding from
multilateral agencies
(16% of funding at end-2014). NDB's ratio of current and savings
accounts to
total deposits has remained low at 24% at end-2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the proposed debentures will move in tandem with
NDB's National
Long-Term Ratings.
Fitch believes that NDB's capitalisation and its rating would
come under
pressure if the bank sustains its growth momentum, in the
absence of other
mitigating factors.
The consolidation of NDB's franchise alongside its ability to
sustain strong
credit metrics could result in an upgrade of NDB's ratings.
NDB's merger discussions with DFCC Bank PLC (B+/Stable/AA-(lka))
appear to have
slowed as the authorities' stance following the change in
presidency earlier
this year remains unclear. Fitch is of the view that synergies
from such an
amalgamation would be credit neutral for both banks in the short
to medium term.
A full list of NDB's ratings follows:
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs: 'B+'; Stable
Outlook
Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR: 'B'
Viability Rating: 'b+'
Support Rating : '4'
Support Rating Floor: 'B'
National Long-Term Rating: 'AA-(lka)'; Stable Outlook
Outstanding subordinated debentures: 'A+(lka)'
Proposed senior debentures: 'AA-(lka)(EXP)'
For more details on NDB's ratings and credit profile, see the
full rating report
dated 22 August 2014, available at www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya
Vice President
+94 1 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 01, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Jeewanthi Malagala
Analyst
+94 1 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
NDB has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No
shareholder other
than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations
of, or credit
reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
