(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) Russian banks would have to create
around RUB100bn
(USD1.64bn) of additional provisions if the Central Bank of
Russia (CBR)
requires them to fully reserve non-mortgage consumer loans that
are overdue by
more than 90 days, Fitch Ratings says.
This potential extra charge would amount to only 1.5% of sector
equity, so is
not a major issue for the system as a whole. But it could be
challenging for
consumer finance banks, which account for about 27% of sector
non-mortgage loans
over 90 days overdue (non-performing loans or NPLs) and have
credit profiles
that are already under pressure from significantly increased
credit losses and
the deteriorating operating environment.
Overall NPL coverage in consumer finance banks' regulatory
accounts ranges from
90% to 150%, but this includes reserves against loans that are
less than 90 days
overdue, while specific coverage of NPLs could be lower than
100%. We estimate
capital ratios for rated consumer finance banks would decrease
by between one
and three percentage points if such a regulatory requirement is
introduced.
Russian Standard Bank and Orient Express are potentially most
vulnerable due to
their already low capitalisation. Their Tier 1 capital adequacy
ratios were just
30bp and 110bp, respectively, above the regulatory minimum at
end-January 2015
(end-September 2014 for Russian Standard).
Home Credit & Finance Bank, Tinkoff and Sovcombank would be more
resilient due
to their larger capital buffers. Specific coverage of NPLs at
Tinkoff is already
substantially higher than currently required by the regulator,
which should cut
the burden of potential provisions. OTP Bank's stock of NPLs,
although large,
consists to a significant degree of loans overdue by more than
360 days, which
are already fully reserved. The potential negative effect on
the bank's fairly
tight regulatory capitalisation (the total capital ratio was
just 11.8% at
end-January 2015) would therefore be manageable.
Our RUB100bn estimate for the sector is based on fully reserving
non-mortgage
consumer loans overdue over 90 days using latest available
published system data
on retail NPLs and reserves. The CBR currently requires banks to
create at least
50% provisions against unsecured retail loans that are 91-180
days overdue and
75% against loans that are overdue by 181-360 days.
The CBR's recommendation that its regional divisions assume 100%
losses on
non-mortgage retail NPLs when assessing banks' financial
positions appeared in
the press on 25 February. We believe this is effectively a
stress-testing
assumption (which does not account for minor recoveries of
NPLs), and is not a
recommendation or a regulatory requirement for banks to increase
reserves.
However, it does suggest that the regulator is considering
whether current
provisioning requirements in the consumer finance segment are
sufficiently
robust.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Russian Banks Datawatch 2014
here
