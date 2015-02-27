(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Validus
Holdings, Ltd. (Validus). These rating actions include Validus'
senior unsecured
debt rating, which was affirmed at 'BBB+' and the Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) rating of Validus Reinsurance, Ltd. (Validus Re), which
was affirmed at
'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating
actions is provided
at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Validus' ratings reflect the company's continued solid operating
performance and
internal capital generation, solid capitalization, reasonable
financial
leverage, strong interest coverage, and well-managed reserve
risk. These
favorable factors are partially offset by potential volatility
from large
catastrophe-related events.
In addition, the ratings reflect Fitch's negative sector outlook
on global
reinsurance, as the fundamentals of the reinsurance sector have
deteriorated
with declining premium pricing and weakening of terms and
conditions,
particularly for property catastrophe risk. This is leading to
consolidation in
the reinsurance sector as companies aim to enhance their
relative competitive
positions.
Validus has a broad product portfolio of both reinsurance and
property/casualty
primary insurance, including the recently added Western World
Insurance Group.
Total company 2014 pro forma gross premiums written ($2.6
billion; including
Western World), by segment was 42% Validus Re, 42% Talbot, 12%
Western World and
4% AlphaCat, providing diversified sources of revenues and
earnings. Fitch views
this favorably as it provides the company flexibility to
deemphasize various
products when market conditions are poor and reduces its
dependency on any
single product line. Fitch expects that Validus will continue
to manage
successfully through various market conditions and cycles.
Profitability is strong, characterized by low and stable
combined ratios and
solid returns on average common equity (ROAE). The most recent
five-year
averages (2010-2014) are 83.5% and 9.7%, respectively. In 2014,
Validus
reported a combined ratio of 73.7% and ROAE of 13.2%. Validus
has posted an
underwriting profit and overall net income in every year of its
nine-year
operating history.
Validus has also reduced its per event probable maximum losses
(PMLs) for most
catastrophe perils, on an absolute basis and as a percent of
total equity. Fitch
expects that Validus will continue to maintain underwriting
discipline should
future market conditions continue to deteriorate.
Fitch observes that the company's share of global catastrophe
losses since its
inception, while significant in some cases, has been manageable
and consistent
with levels that might be expected from a reinsurer of Validus'
size and focus.
The company's financial leverage ratio is modest at 18% as of
Dec. 31, 2014, up
from 17.5% at year-end 2013. This increase reflects a 4%
decline in 2014
shareholders' equity available to Validus from strong net
earnings to $3.6
billion at Dec. 31, 2014, offset by share repurchases and
dividends.
At year-end 2014 Validus' net written premiums-to-equity ratio
remained at 0.5x,
consistent with the levels reported by the company in each of
the last several
years. Validus' low underwriting leverage enables the company to
preserve
capital during periods that include underwriting volatility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Enhanced scale and relative competitive position with
maintenance of current
operating performance in the challenging reinsurance
environment;
--Successfully integrating Western World Insurance Group;
--Continued growth in equity through earnings retention, while
maintaining
favorable run-rate earnings and low volatility, with a combined
ratio under 90%.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Deterioration in reinsurance sector fundamentals or
consolidation in the
reinsurance landscape that Fitch viewed as weakening Validus'
competitive
position, operating profile or overall profitability;
--Underwriting leverage (measured by net premiums written to
equity) at or above
0.8x;
--An increase in Validus' 1-100 and 1-250-year per event
catastrophe (MLs) to
30% (currently 17%) and 40% (currently 23%) of total equity,
respectively;
--Financial leverage ratio in excess of 25% or interest coverage
ratios in the
low single digits for a period of consecutive years.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Rating
Outlook:
Validus Holdings, Ltd.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-';
--$250 million of 8.875% senior unsecured notes due 2040 at
'BBB+';
--$150 million of 9.07% junior subordinated deferrable
debentures due June 2036
at 'BBB-';
--$140 million of 8.48% junior subordinated deferrable
debentures due June 2037
at 'BBB-'.
Validus Reinsurance, Ltd.
--IFS at 'A'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher A. Grimes, CFA
Director
+1 312-368-3263
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1 312-606-2321
Committee Chairperson
Jeff Mohrenweiser
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3182
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--Insurance Rating Methodology (September 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.