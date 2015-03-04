(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Instituto
de Finanzas de
Cantabria's (ICAF) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB' and its Short-term foreign currency rating at
'F2'. Fitch has
also affirmed ICAF's outstanding bonds at 'BBB'. The Outlook is
Stable
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are based on ICAF's strong links to the Autonomous
Community of
Cantabria (BBB/Stable/F2), and on the explicit financial support
from the
regional government stated in its charter. The institute's
objectives are to
contribute to the region's sustainable economic and social
development and to
manage Cantabria's equity investment in several public sector
entities (PSEs).
The Stable Outlook reflects Cantabria's Outlook.
In December 2011 the Autonomous Community of Cantabria decided
to explicitly
guarantee the obligations and liabilities that ICAF has with any
third parties
and to provide the relevant economic resources to meet those
obligations. Fitch
also believes that in a financial distress scenario ICAF would
not be liquidated
unless all its liabilities have been repaid.
ICAF meets Fitch's criteria for classification as a
credit-linked entity of
Cantabria. Since November 2011, the national regulator has
classified ICAF as an
entity that belongs to the regional government's administrative
sector. This
means that all deficits and debt incurred by ICAF are included
in Cantabria's
fiscal targets, raising the regional administration's vigilance
on ICAF's
budget.
Preliminary data indicated that ICAF had financial debt at
end-2014 of EUR135.6m
with a moderate debt repayment profile over the medium term.
Total credit
exposure including loans and debt to third parties guaranteed by
ICAF was fairly
moderate at EUR203.2m. The public sector exposure continued to
represent 67.3%
of total risk.
In 2014, ICAF managed to balance its accounts after two years of
major losses
due to non-performing loans. In particular, ICAF in 2012 assumed
a
non-performing loan from the soccer club Racing Santander of
EUR11.8m. In 2014
ICAF received financial compensation from the regional
government through a
capital injection of EUR10m. ICAF benefits from fairly high
reserves, estimated
at EUR24.8m at end-2014 or 12.2% of total exposure. The
institute expects to
improve this ratio to 13.2% by end-2015.
In December 2014, Fitch affirmed that ratings of Cantabria on
expectations that
operating performance will continue to slightly improve in 2015
and 2016. Under
Fitch's base case scenario, we assume direct debt to continue
rising modestly
until 2016 before stabilising.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in ICAF's legal status, which we deem unlikely, or a
downgrade of
Cantabria's ratings would automatically be reflected in a change
in ICAF's
ratings.
Conversely, an upgrade of Cantabria will be necessary but not
sufficient for an
upgrade of ICAF.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85,
Barcelona 08008
Secondary Analyst
Julia Carner
Analyst
+34 93 323 8401
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076111
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Ratings of Non-US Public Sector Entities",
dated 26
February 2015, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14 August
2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
