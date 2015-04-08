(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 08 (Fitch) The largest U.S. banks will likely be
only marginally
impacted by asset shifts resulting from money fund reform, given
the banks' low
reliance on money fund financing, according to a Fitch Ratings
report.
Fitch Ratings expects new U.S. money market fund (MMF)
regulations to gradually
result in outflows from institutional prime money funds and a
shift to
alternative investments during the two-year reform
implementation period ending
in October 2016. Estimates of the magnitude of potential
outflows range from 10%
to more than 60% of the $1 trillion institutional prime money
fund assets.
Retail prime money funds are also expected to shift some of
their $0.5 trillion
of assets.
Institutional prime money funds historically have invested
primarily in the
banking sector. As of June 30, 2014, 76% of the $939 billion of
total
institutional prime fund assets were securities issued by banks
or bank-related
entities. Reform-induced outflows will reduce prime fund
investments in banks,
along with other assets. However, a portion of the outflows may
migrate to
products with similar investment mandates or bank deposits,
reducing the likely
impact on the banks.
Based on a review of funding for the eight largest U.S. banks,
the impact of any
decrease in funding from money funds will likely be manageable
for the large
U.S. banks. These banks have ample deposits and rely to a small
extent on
funding from money funds as a percentage of total liabilities.
As of June 30,
2014, money fund financing accounted for only 4.9% of the eight
largest U.S.
banks' wholesale funding, and only about 1.1% of their total
liabilities. For
U.S. banks, reliance on wholesale funding has declined in the
wake of the
financial crisis, falling from 26% of total liabilities in 2007
to 18% in 2014.
This trend is expected to continue due to regulatory
considerations.
For additional detail see the special report titled "U.S. Banks
to Weather Money
Fund Reform" on the Fitch Ratings web site at
www.fitchratings.com.
