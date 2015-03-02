(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 02 (Fitch) Five of the six largest Canadian banks
reporting
earnings thus far showed mixed profit performance in the first
fiscal quarter,
with the de minimus impact from oil's declines, says Fitch
Ratings. Canada's
surprise January rate cut further pressures net interest
margins, but may limit
near-term asset quality deterioration as the rate cut helps
forestall loan
payment stress.
Overall revenue gains were fair for the quarter, averaging about
5% higher year
over year and driven by single-digit increases in net interest
income across all
five banks, including CIBC, National Bank of Canada, Bank of
Montreal (BMO),
Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Toronto-Dominion. Non-interest
expenses rose by
an average of about 7%, contributing to an average reported net
income decline
of just 1.6%, after adjusting for a one-time gain affecting
CIBC's earnings in
the year-ago quarter, and excluding RBC, which reported a 17.4%
increase in
reported net income.
Banks with wealth management and capital markets segments
benefited from strong
equity asset valuations and higher market volatility. Foreign
exchange and oil
price volatility may lead to increased hedging by clients, which
may continue to
support higher capital markets activities.
In Fitch's opinion, the more significant risk of lower oil
prices is from the
second-order impacts of potentially higher unemployment rates or
losses on
lending commitments for businesses and projects supporting the
oil industry.
Several banks affirmed that they continue to have risk appetite
for the energy
sector, although demand for energy-related credit may wane for
both
reserve-based projects and ancillary energy services-related
businesses. More
energy projects are still likely to be delayed or scrapped as
businesses
retrench and reduce oil-related capital expenditures.
Provisioning related to oil price declines was very limited, but
remains a
potential likelihood later in the year should oil prices remain
at or below
current levels. Canada's largest banks have less than 10% of
their total
wholesale loans classified as oil and gas, which Fitch sees as
manageable direct
exposure.
Allowances for credit losses and gross impaired loans at remain
very low and
provisions for credit losses relating to oil exposures were near
zero in the
quarter. There was also no significant indication that
delinquencies are up
ticking in Canada's provinces with higher oil exposures, such as
Alberta.
