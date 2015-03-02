(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed American
International
Group, Inc.'s ratings, including the long-term IDR at 'A-'.
Fitch has also
affirmed the ratings on AIG's senior debt obligations at 'BBB+'.
Additionally,
Fitch has affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings
of AIG's rated
property/casualty insurance subsidiaries at 'A' and the IFS
ratings of the
company's U.S. life insurance subsidiaries led by AGC Life
Insurance Company at
'A+'.
Lastly, Fitch has revised AIG's Rating Outlook to Positive from
Stable. A
complete list of ratings is provided at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision to Positive reflects the improvement in
AIG's capital
position and debt servicing capabilities over the past several
years. Fitch
believes AIG's leverage metrics are now on par with higher rated
peers. Improved
earnings within the insurance operations and reductions in
interest expense have
led to better GAAP earnings-based interest coverage. Continued
earnings
stability and coverage improvement are key factors considering
towards future
rating upgrade actions.
The ratings reflect AIG's long term success in restructuring and
deleveraging
efforts. AIG is now an independent publicly held corporation
with an operating
focus on global property/casualty insurance, domestic life
insurance and
retirement products, and mortgage guaranty insurance. The 2014
sale of aircraft
leasing subsidiary International Lease Finance Corporation
(ILFC) was a major
step in exiting non-insurance operations.
AIG's financial leverage as measured by the ratio of financial
debt and
preferred securities to total capital (excluding operating debt
and the impact
of FAS 115) declined to 16% at year-end 2014 from 31% at
year-end 2010. Fitch's
total financial commitment (TFC) ratio has also improved, to
0.5x at year-end
2014 from 2.5x at year-end 2010.
AIG's GAAP earnings-based interest coverage improved to 9.0x in
2014 from 6.7x
in 2013. Recent refinancing of higher cost debt with long term
lower coupon
obligations will reduce interest expense further in 2015.
AIG's ability to meet holding company obligations is primarily
supported by
dividend capacity from the insurance subsidiaries. Cash
distributions from
subsidiaries totaled $8.3 billion in 2014. The company has built
a strong
holding company liquidity position that includes $6.9 billion of
unencumbered
cash and investments at year end 2014, and $4.5 billion of
available capacity
from credit and contingent liquidity facilities.
AIG property casualty subsidiary ratings consider the company's
unique market
position in the global insurance market given its absolute size,
underwriting
capabilities, and consolidated capital adequacy that is
comparable to higher
rated peers. AIG's property casualty subsidiaries financial
strength benefits
from the improvements in capital strength and liquidity of the
parent holding
company.
Lower catastrophe losses and benefits from recent pricing
underwriting and
portfolio repositioning actions led to profitability improvement
in the last two
years for property casualty operations. Still, the GAAP property
casualty
combined ratio of 102.2% in 2014 and 101.1% in 2013 is weaker
than large
commercial insurer peers. Modest unfavorable annual loss reserve
development
continues to affect AIG's performance.
The ratings of AIG's U.S. life insurance subsidiaries are driven
by these
entities' strong statutory capital position; leading market
share in key lines
of business; diversification of revenues from insurance
premiums, spread
business and fees; and solid operating profits and earnings
stability.
Fitch expects the life subsidiaries' year-end 2014 RBC ratio
will remain above
the company's long-term target range of between 425% to 470% as
well as the
agency's median guideline for the current rating category.
Additionally AIG's
operating and asset leverage metrics compare favorably to peers.
Since 2012, AIG's U.S. life insurance subsidiaries have
consistently generated
in excess of $4 billion in pre-tax operating earnings. Pretax
operating income
declined modestly by 5% to $4.7 billion in 2014. This reflects
lower returns on
alternative assets, higher general operating expenses and
increases in
policyholder benefit reserves partially offset by higher fee
income from VAs,
stable value wrap business and group retirement products driven
by growth in
assets under management.
Under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection
Act, AIG is
considered a systematically important financial institution
(SIFI). Though
ultimate regulatory capital standards for SIFI's are still being
formulated, AIG
now operates under a more rigorous compliance and governance
framework that
entails greater disclosure and documentation requirements, as
well as completion
of various regulatory stress-testing analyses. Completing these
processes have
influenced the organization's overall risk management efforts
and may help to
reduce future volatility in earnings and capital.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Improvement in GAAP earnings-based interest coverage to 10x or
above;
--No material changes in AIG's capital structure including
maintenance of
financial leverage and total financing and commitments (TFC)
ratio at current
levels as well as risk-based capital at the company's insurance
subsidiaries;
--Stable to improving overall operating earnings.
Key triggers that could lead to an upgrade in the ratings of
AIG's
property/casualty subsidiaries include:
--A shift to sustainable underwriting profitability, with
greater loss reserve
stability or reserve redundancies.
Conversely, key triggers that could lead to a return to a Stable
Outlook
include:
--Increase in financial leverage to above 20%, or an increase in
the TFC ratio
to above 0.7x;
--Significant reductions in debt servicing capacity from holding
company assets
and available dividends from subsidiaries to a level below 6x
annual interest on
financial debt;
--Large underwriting losses and/or heightened reserve volatility
of the
company's non-life insurance subsidiaries;
--Deterioration in the company's domestic life subsidiaries'
profitability
trends;
--Material declines in risk-based capital ratios at either the
domestic life
insurance or the non-life insurance subsidiaries.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Positive
Outlook:
American International Group, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Various senior unsecured note issues at 'BBB+';
--US$250 million of 2.375% subordinated notes due Aug. 24, 2015
at 'BBB';
--EUR61.8 million of 6.797% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15,
2017 at 'BBB+';
--GBP537 million of 6.765% senior unsecured notes due Nov. 15,
2017 at 'BBB+';
--US$1 billion of 2.3% senior unsecured notes due July 16, 2019
at 'BBB+';
--US$1 billion of 3.375% senior unsecured notes due Aug. 15,
2020 at 'BBB+';
--US$1.286 billion of 6.4% senior unsecured notes due Dec. 15,
2020 at 'BBB+';
--US$1.5 billion of 4.875% senior unsecured notes due June 2022
at 'BBB+';
--US$1 billion of 4.125% senior unsecured notes due Feb. 15,
2024 at 'BBB+';
--US$ 1.2 billion of 3.875% senior unsecured notes due Jan. 15,
2035 at 'BBB+';
--US$256.161 million of 6.820% senior unsecured notes due Nov.
15, 2037 at
'BBB+';
--EUR56.6 million of 8.00% series A-7 junior subordinated
debentures due May 22,
2038 at 'BBB-';
--US$2.25 billion of 4.5% senior unsecured notes due July 16,
2044 at 'BBB+';
--US$800 million of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due Jan. 15,
2055 at 'BBB+';
--US$2,832.3 billion of 8.175% series A-6 junior subordinated
debentures due May
15, 2058 at 'BBB-';
--GBP172.6 million of 5.75% series A-2 junior subordinated
debentures due March
15, 2067 at 'BBB-';
--EUR356.2 million of 4.875% series A-3 junior subordinated
debentures due March
15, 2067 at 'BBB-';
--GBP84.1 million of 8.625% series A-8 junior subordinated
debentures due May
22, 2068 at 'BBB-';
--US$496.2 million of 6.25% series A-1 junior subordinated
debentures due March
15, 2087 at 'BBB-';
--US$113.2 million of 5.60% senior unsecured notes due July 31,
2097 at 'BBB+'.
AIG International, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
AIG Life Holdings, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--US$135.5 million of 7.50% senior unsecured notes due July 15,
2025 at 'BBB+';
--US$150 million of 6.625% senior unsecured notes due Feb. 15,
2029 at 'BBB+';
--US$251 million of 8.50% junior subordinated debentures due
July 1, 2030 at
'BBB-';
--US$201 million of 7.57% junior subordinated debentures due
Dec. 1, 2045 at
'BBB-';
--US$405.9 million of 8.125% junior subordinated debentures due
March 15, 2046
at 'BBB-'.
AGC Life Insurance Company
American General Life Insurance Company
The Variable Annuity Life Insurance Company
United States Life Insurance Company in the City of New York
--IFS rating at 'A+'.
AIU Insurance Company
American Home Assurance Company
AIG Assurance Company
AIG Europe Limited
American International Overseas Limited
AIG Property Casualty Company
AIG Specialty Insurance Company
Commerce & Industry Insurance Company
Granite State Insurance Company
Illinois National Insurance Company
Insurance Company of the State of Pennsylvania
Lexington Insurance Company
National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA
New Hampshire Insurance Company
--IFS rating at 'A'.
ASIF Global Financing
--US$750 million of 6.9% senior secured notes due March 15, 2032
at 'A+'.
ASIF II Program
--GBP200 million of 6.375% senior secured notes due Oct. 5, 2020
at 'A+';
--US$82 million of 0% senior secured notes due Jan. 2, 2032 at
'A+'.
ASIF III Program
--CHF150 million of 3% senior secured notes due Dec. 29, 2015 at
'A+';
--GBP350 million of 5.375% senior secured notes due Oct. 14,
2016 at 'A+';
--GBP250 million of 5% senior secured notes due Dec. 18, 2018 at
'A+';
--EUR200 million of 1.66% senior secured notes due Dec. 20, 2024
at 'A+'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
