CHICAGO/NEW YORK, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Delphi Automotive
PLC's (DLPH) proposed euro-denominated issuance of 10-year
senior unsecured
notes a rating of 'BBB'. The note's rating is in line with
DLPH's Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'BBB', which has a Stable Outlook.
The proposed notes will be issued by DLPH, whereas the company's
existing senior
unsecured notes have been issued by Delphi Corporation (Delphi),
a subsidiary of
DLPH. However, the proposed notes will be fully guaranteed on a
senior unsecured
basis by the same subsidiaries that guarantee Delphi's notes and
Delphi's
unsecured credit facility, removing any structural subordination
that the
proposed notes would otherwise have in relation to Delphi's
existing notes.
Proceeds from the proposed notes will be used for general
corporate purposes,
including the redemption of Delphi's existing 2021 notes. Fitch
notes that the
euro-denominated issue is likely to bear substantially lower
interest than the
6.125% interest on Delphi's existing 2021 notes. Also, by
issuing in euros, DLPH
is better able to match its debt to its cash flows, as 38% of
the company's 2014
revenue was generated in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch recently upgraded DLPH's IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-',
reflecting the
company's strengthening credit profile. DLPH has successfully
leveraged its
market position in advanced automotive technologies and its low
cost base to
drive margins and free cash flow (FCF) that are high for the
auto supply
industry.
The company's focus on safety, emissions and communications
technologies takes
advantage of important growth trends in the global auto
industry, and Fitch
expects revenue will grow above the rate of underlying global
vehicle production
over the intermediate term. The recently announced divestiture
of DLPH's thermal
systems business will further focus the company's business on
its higher-margin
growth segments.
Despite its significant dividends and share repurchase
activities, the company
adheres to fairly conservative financial practices, including
targeting leverage
at only 1.5x over the long term. Other credit strengths include
a strong
liquidity position, minor pension obligations, and a manageable
debt maturity
profile, all of which provide it with significant financial
flexibility.
Rating risks include the cyclical nature of the global auto
industry, the
industry's intense competition and potentially volatile raw
material costs.
Mitigating these risks are the diversification of DLPH's
business across
geographies, customers and products, and its flexible operating
model, which has
positioned much of the company's manufacturing capacity in
low-cost countries.
Other risks include the company's acquisitive nature and its
significant cash
returns to shareholders, although its strong cash position and
FCF generation
suggest that most of these activities will not drive a
meaningful increase in
leverage, at least not beyond its 1.5x target. With its
financial flexibility,
Fitch expects DLPH would be able to perform better through an
industry downturn
than the typical auto supplier.
DLPH's credit profile is strong for the auto supply sector.
EBITDA leverage
(debt/Fitch-calculated EBITDA) at end-2014 was only 0.9x, with
USD2.5bn in debt
and full-year EBITDA of USD2.7bn. Funds from operations (FFO)
adjusted gross
leverage was 1.5x at end-2014.
DLPH's liquidity position is strong, including USD904m in cash
and cash
equivalents and nearly full availability on a USD1.5bn unsecured
revolver at
end-2014, and it has no significant debt maturities until 2018,
when the
remaining USD400m of its term loan A matures.
Fitch expects leverage to remain low, but it could rise somewhat
as leverage is
currently below the company's target level. Nonetheless, Fitch
expects continued
strong operating cash flow will provide DLPH with sufficient
flexibility to fund
capital spending, dividends, share repurchases and potential
acquisitions
without the need for significant incremental long-term
borrowing.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within its rating case for DLPH include:
-Low- to mid-single digit global auto production growth over the
intermediate
term
-An increase in DLPH's penetration rates, resulting in revenue
rising at a
faster rate than overall vehicle production
-Capital spending equal to between 5% and 6% of revenue over the
intermediate
term
-Annual increases in common stock dividends
-The company refinances its significant debt maturities over the
intermediate
term;
-The company maintains around USD1bn in cash on its balance
sheet, with excess
cash used for acquisitions or share repurchases
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Given DLPH's capital allocation strategy and leverage
targets, Fitch
does not anticipate an upgrade to DLPH's ratings in the
intermediate term.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
-An unexpected sharp decline in global auto production
-A decline in the company's EBITDA margins to below 12%
-A decline in the company's FCF margin to 3% or lower for a
prolonged period
-An increase in EBITDA leverage to above 1.5x for an extended
period
DLPH's and Delphi's ratings are as follows:
DLPH
-IDR at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
-Senior unsecured notes rating at 'BBB'
Delphi
-IDR at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook
-Unsecured term loan rating at 'BBB'
-Unsecured revolving credit facility rating at 'BBB'
-Senior unsecured notes rating at 'BBB'
