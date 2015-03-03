(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI/SYDNEY, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned India-based
telecom service provider, Reliance Communications Limited
(Rcom), Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of
'BB-'. The Outlook
is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Higher Leverage than Peers: Rcom's 'BB-' IDR is constrained due
to its higher
leverage and weaker market position than average for
Fitch's-rated Asian telcos.
Fitch's forecast for Rcom's funds flow from operations
(FFO)-adjusted net
leverage of 5.0x for the financial year ending 31 March 2015
(FY15) is much
higher than for its Indian peers. Market leader Bharti Airtel
Limited's (Bharti;
BBB-/Stable) leverage is below 2.5x and third-largest operator
Idea Cellular
Ltd's is below 3.5x. The forecast leverage assumes payments in
FY15 for licences
in the March 2015 spectrum auction.
Commitment to Deleverage: The ratings incorporate management's
commitment to
deleverage and Fitch's expectation that Rcom will manage its
leverage below 4.5x
during 2015-16. We believe that deleveraging will be mainly
driven by an EBITDA
expansion and a planned sale of non-core assets. Fitch
acknowledges management's
commitment to repay part of its USD6bn in net debt through sale
of assets
including its sub-sea cable subsidiary Global Cloud Xchange
(GCX; B+/Stable),
real estate and its pay-TV business. Management intends to
achieve a target
debt/EBITDA of below 3.0x by end-March 2017.
Weaker Market Position: Rcom's IDR is currently capped at 'BB-'
given its market
position as the fourth-largest telco in India, with a revenue
market share of
only 8% in the USD30bn Indian telecom services industry. The top
three operators
- Bharti, Vodafone India and Idea - collectively have about 70%
revenue market
share. However, Rcom's integrated approach and high cash
generation visibility
with large proportion of recurring and contractual revenue
contribution from its
wireless post-paid, enterprise, tower and sub-sea cable
businesses mitigates its
weaker market position.
Positive FCF on Low Capex: We believe that Rcom will generate at
least USD200m
in annual free cash during FY16-18 as capex and interest costs
decline following
its debt reduction. We forecast that Rcom's FY15 cash flow from
operations of
USD700m-750m will be sufficient to fund its capex of around
USD500m-550m and
dividends. We expect Rcom to pay about USD400m-450m in interest
and taxes. A
lower capex/revenue of 15%-16% than peers (top three telcos:
20%) is driven by
infrastructure sharing with Reliance Jio, part of Reliance
Industries Ltd (RIL;
BBB-/Stable), an under-utilised asset base and a smaller
expected spectrum
investment in March 2015 than peers.
During 2014, Rcom agreed to share around 43,000 towers and
120,000km of inter-
and intra-city fibre network with Reliance Jio for 17-20 years.
Rcom's FY15 cash
generation and leverage will benefit as it will receive an
up-front cash benefit
and recurring revenue each year from Reliance Jio. Under the
agreement, Rcom has
reciprocal access to existing and future tower and fibre assets
of Reliance Jio,
on similar terms.
Lower Spectrum Payments: We believe that Rcom is likely to
commit around INR40bn
(USD667m) to renew its spectrum licences that are expiring in
seven circles in
the March 2015 spectrum auction. That is mainly because there is
likely to be
limited competition for spectrum in these circles. Management
expects this cost
to be lower. The top three telcos' are likely to commit about
USD2bn-4bn each to
renew expiring spectrum licences. Also, we expect Rcom's future
spectrum outlays
to be minimal given the majority of its spectrum assets expire
only in 2021.
Improving Competition: Rcom's ratings factor in a gradual
increase in average
revenue per user (ARPU) as we expect industry overcapacity to
reduce and major
telcos to increase tariffs during 2015 in response to high
spectrum prices,
inelastic demand and lower competition from smaller telcos.
However, we believe
that the benefits of improving voice tariff realisations will be
diluted by a
decline in data tariffs caused by the increase in competition in
the data
segment as Reliance Jio enters the market in 2015.
Price competition in the Indian telco industry has declined
significantly since
2012, when three-four smaller operators exited or scaled-back
operations after
the Indian Supreme Court cancelled 122 licences. Further, during
2013-14, some
pricing power returned to the top companies as high costs
prevented the
financially weaker bottom-six operators from acquiring spectrum
in auctions.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenue to grow by mid-single-digit percentage in FY16 driven
by improvement
in ARPUs, increase in data services and income from assets
leased to Reliance
Jio.
- Operating EBITDAR margin to improve by 150-200bp (FY14:31.3%)
driven by
improving voice tariff realisation and growing economies of
scale in data
segment. (Please refer to "2015 Outlook: Indian
Telecommunications Services",
dated 10 November 2014 for details on Fitch's view on the
industry.)
- Rcom to generate at least USD200m in annual FCF. Capex/revenue
will be around
17%-18% in FY15 before trending down to 15%-16% during FY16-18.
FY15 capex will
be higher due to additional spectrum payments of INR10bn, which
will account for
25% of total spectrum commitment of INR40bn. Management assumes
a lower amount.
- Effective interest rate of about 6.5%-7% over the Fitch base
case.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Although unlikely in the short term, future
developments that may,
individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action
include:
- Improvement in competitive environment leading to higher cash
generation,
resulting in Rcom's funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net
leverage improving
to below 3.5x on a sustained basis.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Higher-than-expected competition and/or an indication of that
management is
less committed to deleverage, resulting in funds from operations
(FFO)-adjusted
net leverage remaining above 4.5x on a sustained basis.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology - Including
Short-Term
Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014 is
available at
www.fitchratings.com
