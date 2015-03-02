(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/HONG KONG, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
an expected
'BBB-(EXP)' rating to TMB Bank Public Company Limited's (TMB;
BBB-/Stable)
proposed Chinese yuan-denominated senior unsecured notes, issued
under its
USD3.0bn euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme. The EMTN
programme has been
rated 'BBB-'.
The proposed tenor for the notes is three years and they will be
issued out of
TMB's Cayman Islands branch, with proceeds planned for general
corporate
purposes, including meeting funding requirements of the bank.
The final rating is subject to the receipt of final
documentation conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as Thailand-based TMB's
EMTN programme and
Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'BBB-', as they
represent unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.
TMB's IDR reflects its stand-alone credit strength. TMB is
Thailand's
seventh-largest commercial bank by assets as of December 2014,
and its rating is
supported by continued improvements in its financial
performance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the senior unsecured notes would be directly
impacted by any
changes in TMB's EMTN which, in turn, would be affected by
changes in the bank's
IDR.
TMB's ratings could be hurt by a major deterioration in its
financial
performance, such as in a weaker economic environment, or from
an increase in
the bank's risk appetite. Meanwhile, the bank's ability to
maintain or improve
its financial performance and a clear strengthening of its
domestic franchise
would be positive to the ratings.
For further details on TMB's key rating drivers and rating
sensitivities, refer
to the rating action commentary "Fitch Affirms Thai Mid-Sized
Banks; Revises
Thanachart Bank's Outlook to Stable", dated 3 February 2015 and
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
The other ratings of TMB are unaffected by this action, and are
as follows:
Long-Term IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: 'F3'
USD3.0bn senior unsecured medium-term note programme: 'BBB-'
Viability Rating: 'bbb-'
Support Rating: '3'
Support Rating Floor: 'BB+'
National Long-Term Rating: 'A+(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating: 'F1(tha)';
National subordinated debt rating: 'A(tha)'
