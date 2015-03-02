(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says International Bank
of Azerbaijan
(IBA, BB/Stable/b-) will probably need further support, in
addition to that
already received, to offset the impact of the devaluation of the
manat and
restore its capital ratios. However, we expect capital
contributions and/or
continued regulatory forbearance to be forthcoming, and hence do
not anticipate
negative rating action as a result of the weakening of the
bank's solvency.
Based on management disclosures, Fitch calculates that a high
58% of the bank's
loans were denominated in foreign currencies prior to
devaluation. The 34% fall
in the manat (AZN)/USD exchange rate on 21 February, to 1.05
from 0.78, could
therefore have resulted in approximately a 20% increase in the
AZN value of the
bank's loan book. A similar increase in the bank's risk-weighted
assets would
mean that the Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio, which we estimate
at approximately
9% at end-2014, could have fallen to close to 7%.
Such an increase in risk-weighted assets would also mean that
the regulatory
total capital ratio could have fallen below the 12% minimum
level (from 12.02%
at end-2014); this was partially offset by capital support in
the form of
AZN250m of subordinated debt received on 27 February from the
Central Bank
(CBA). In addition, the bank obtained a one-year waiver from the
CBA, allowing
its regulatory capital adequacy ratio (CAR) to fall to 10%.
Management has also informed Fitch that the bank will accelerate
a new AZN100m
equity issue, with AZN50m of this expected to be contributed by
the Ministry of
Finance in March. This issue will be made within the framework
of the bank's
AZN500m recapitalisation programme, adopted in 2013, under which
AZN200m had
been received by end-2014. In addition, a shareholders meeting
on 2 April will
discuss a potential further common share issue. In case of any
delay with the
contribution of new capital, Fitch would expect that regulatory
forbearance to
support IBA's compliance with local capital requirements would
be extended.
Fitch does not expect IBA to record any significant losses as a
direct result of
devaluation as the bank reportedly closed out its short open
currency position
(which was a large USD1.4bn, equal to 1.3x equity, at end-2014)
in January and
February. However, the position was closed by the conversion of
about 17% of the
bank's loan book from AZN to USD, which has resulted in
significantly higher
portfolio dollarisation. Following the devaluation, foreign
currency loans
comprise a high 65% of the book, which Fitch views as a source
of significant
credit risk, given that some of the borrowers may not have
foreign currency
revenues.
IBA's 'BB' Long-term Issuer Default Rating and senior debt
rating reflect the
moderate probability of support from the Azerbaijani
authorities, in case of
need, given IBA's high systemic importance, majority state
ownership, fairly
small size relative to the sovereign's available resources, and
potentially
significant reputational damage for the authorities in case of
IBA's default. At
the same time, failure to provide timely assistance to the bank
could put
downward pressure on the ratings.
IBA's 'b-' Viability Rating (VR) already reflects the bank's
weak
capitalisation, asset quality and pre-impairment profitability.
Fitch does not
anticipate that the additional capital pressure resulting from
AZN devaluation
and the higher proportion of foreign currency lending will by
themselves be
sufficient to warrant a downgrade of the VR.
