(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 02 (Fitch) Loan growth across Fitch Ratings'
rated US banks
varied widely by bank size and loan type in 2014, with midtier
regional banks
showing the highest growth, said the rating agency. Growth rates
were especially
strong in commercial and industrial (C&I), multifamily and auto
lending across
regional and community banks. However, for the largest US banks,
loan growth
across nearly all asset classes was tepid during the year.
In some loan products for certain peer groups, loan growth
exceeded that of the
general local economy or area-specific GDPs. This can
potentially point to
overly competitive pricing or slack underwriting conditions,
raising
vulnerability to future asset quality deterioration for the
affected loan
segments.
Fitch believes 2015 growth trends are likely to be similar to
2014 in that
growth within the midtier ($10 billion-$50 billion in assets)
and community bank
(under $10 billion) spaces will outpace Fitch's larger bank
group (greater than
$50 billion in assets). The FDIC's recent quarterly banking
profile indicated
steady or slightly accelerating loan growth across the entire US
banking system
on average, in fourth-quarter 2014.
A heat map of US loan growth complied from 41 Fitch-rated banks
with $5.1
trillion in assets at year-end 2014 may be found in the link
below.
<a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/images/fw/fw-chart-20150302b.htm
"
> Click here to view related chart.
Total loan growth across all product types within Fitch's sample
was just 2% in
2014. The measure is strongly influenced by the five largest US
banks, including
JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and
Morgan Stanley,
which make up 49% of loan totals. Fitch believes this group's
efforts to manage
regulatory pressures and new capital requirements likely
contributed to curbs in
loan growth for most of the big banks. The US global trading and
universal banks
(GTUBs) continued to pull back their exposure to the consumer,
evidenced by a
decline in 1-4 family mortgages and credit card debt.
Fitch's large regional bank group, comprising 14 banks
(including Wells Fargo)
and $2.3 trillion in loans, showed 5% loan growth in aggregate,
around the
group's own long-term averages and stronger than the US GTUBs.
Based on
regulatory data, C&I lending was up 11.6%, including adjustments
by Fitch to
include loans to financial institutions. Auto lending also
showed strong growth,
rising 11.7%. Residential lending and home equity lines, both
significant
portions of these banks' balance sheets, were generally flat or
lower in 2014.
For midsized regionals, pockets of growth were very strong and
potentially
indicative of loosening credit standards or terms in order to
win business from
larger banks. Moreover, Fitch believes that some have shown
particular appetite
for buying shared national credits or being involved in club
deals in order to
boost loan growth. These 15 Fitch-rated banks grew aggregate
balances by about
9.3%, driven by multiple loan asset types with double-digit
growth: construction
and development up 23%, C&I up 13%, and multifamily mortgage up
11%. Auto loans
were also up substantially, but were heavily influenced by a few
banks within
the group.
Fitch's community bank group, representing seven firms and $33
billion of loans,
had 7.9% loan growth overall, generally more evenly spread
across products.
However, C&I was the fastest growing large segment, reaching
11.2% in 2014. The
smaller banks' exposure to C&I lending is a risk we already
highlighted because
it is generally a relatively new asset class and some
institutions may not have
the requisite back-office infrastructure or experience to
adequately manage any
ensuing credit risk. Auto lending varied widely among the group,
but averaged
7.4% overall, and multifamily, which makes up 5% of the group's
loans, once
again grew strongly year over year at 17.5%.
