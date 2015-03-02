(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-'
rating to MetLife,
Inc.'s (MetLife) issuance of $500 million of senior unsecured
notes due 2025 and
$1 billion of senior unsecured notes due 2045.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch expects that the proceeds from the issuance will be used
to repay $1
billion of 5.00% senior notes that mature on June 15, 2015 and
for general
corporate purposes.
MetLife's ratings reflect Fitch's view that the company's strong
balance sheet
fundamentals, excellent financial flexibility, and very strong
market positions
in several major insurance product lines and markets in the U.S.
and select
international markets are consistent with rating expectations.
Fitch believes
that the company's large scale, very strong brand name, and
large and diverse
distribution capabilities provide significant competitive
advantages.
Fitch's primary rating concerns include MetLife's above-average,
albeit
moderating exposure to the variable annuity business,
above-average investment
risk, and continued macroeconomic challenges associated with the
ongoing low
interest rate environment.
MetLife's strong balance sheet fundamentals reflect the
company's strong
risk-adjusted capitalization and favorable liquidity profile.
Fitch notes that
the statutory capitalization of MetLife's U.S. and Japanese
insurance operations
is considered strong and in line with rating expectations.
The company's financial leverage was 25.5% at Dec. 31, 2014,
which is in line
with Fitch's rating expectations. Financial leverage has
declined from a recent
high of approximately 30% in the third quarter of 2010 (3Q'10),
shortly before
its acquisition of ALICO. As the issuance being rated is
earmarked to repay
maturing debt, Fitch considers it to be neutral to financial
leverage.
MetLife's GAAP interest coverage has improved significantly over
the past five
years due primarily to solid growth in operating earnings.
Interest expense has
also been gradually trending downward since 2011, but increased
modestly in
2014. The company's GAAP fixed charge coverage ratio was 7.8x in
2014,
essentially unchanged from 2013.
Despite the ongoing low interest rate environment, MetLife has
experienced
significant improvement in operating earnings, bolstered in part
by growing
asset-based fees driven by attractive capital market
performance, relatively
stable interest margins, which have benefited from active
management of
crediting rates and interest rate hedges, as well as
international acquisition
activity, particularly its acquisition of ALICO in 4Q'10.
On Dec. 18, 2014, the Financial Stability Oversight Board (FSOC)
announced that
it had reached a final determination to designate MetLife a
non-bank
systematically important financial institution (SIFI), which
could result in
more stringent oversight by the Federal Reserve. On Jan. 13,
2015, MetLife filed
an action in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Columbia to overturn
the designation. Although the specifics of the enhanced
supervision to which
non-bank SIFIs will be subject have not been finalized, it is
likely that they
will include higher capital requirements. Should MetLife's
efforts to avoid SIFI
designation ultimately prove unsuccessful, Fitch currently
expects such a
designation to be credit neutral.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating drivers that could lead to an upgrade of MetLife's
ratings include
NAIC risk-based capital ratio above 450%, financial leverage
below 25%, and GAAP
fixed charge coverage ratio above 9x.
Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade of MetLife's
ratings include
NAIC risk-based capital ratio below 350%, financial leverage
above 30%, and GAAP
fixed charge coverage ratio below 5x.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
MetLife, Inc.
--3.00% senior unsecured notes due 2025 'A-';
--4.05% senior unsecured notes due 2045 'A-'.
