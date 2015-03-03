(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of PepsiCo,
Inc. (PepsiCo), Pepsi-Cola Metropolitan Bottling Company, Inc.,
and Bottling
Group, LLC at 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. PepsiCo had
approximately
$28.9 billion of total debt at the end of 2014.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of the press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Brand Strength and Scale
PepsiCo's ratings reflect its considerable financial
flexibility, substantial
cash flow, significant scale, product diversification,
increasing exposure to
faster growing emerging markets, and position as the world's
second largest food
and beverage company. Fitch estimates PepsiCo's $66.7 billion of
net revenue
during the last 12 months was roughly an equal split between
food and beverages.
Approximately half of PepsiCo's revenue is generated outside of
the United
States with developing markets representing a little over
one-third of total
revenue based on estimates of 2013 data.
PepsiCo's brand strength is demonstrated by its portfolio which
consists of 22
brands, including Pepsi, Gatorade, Lay's, Doritos, and Quaker,
with more than $1
billion in annual retail sales, that are typically No. 1 or No.
2 in their
respective categories. PepsiCo's financial profile is supported
by the strong
cash generation derived from its brand strength and high
margins. Annual cash
flow from operations (CFO) and free cash flow (FCF) have
averaged $9.4 billion
and $3.1 billion, respectively, for the past four years. Fitch
expects PepsiCo
to generate CFO in the low $10 billion range and FCF of
approximately $3.5
billion for 2015 which is supported by its cost savings
initiatives. PepsiCo's
primary goals are investing in its business, returning cash to
shareholders, and
maintaining credit ratings that provide ready access to global
capital and
credit markets including tier 1 commercial paper (CP).
Aggressive Financial Strategy
PepsiCo's financial strategy, historically viewed as aggressive,
is also
factored into its ratings. PepsiCo increased
shareholder-friendly initiatives
during 2014 by more than $2 billion to $8.7 billion, or
approximately 35%, due
in part to activist investor pressure. Expectations for 2015 are
in a similar
same range of $8.5 billion to $9 billion. Fitch views these
plans negatively
from a credit perspective, as debt-funded share repurchases can
pressure the
balance sheet, leaving modest ratings headroom. Negative rating
triggers include
a more aggressive share repurchase policy that leads to
sustained leverage in
excess of 2.5x.
However, during the fourth quarter 2014, PepsiCo remitted $6
billion of
international cash to the U.S. through a return of basis, which
Fitch views as a
credit positive to repay CP borrowings. This return of basis and
debt repayment
resulted in lower than expected leverage of 2.2x compared with
Fitch's
expectations of 2.4x-2.5x. PepsiCo's leverage is modestly higher
than similarly
rated companies but ratings are supported by, as mentioned
previously, the
company's substantial and stable FCF, significant scale,
diversification, and
brand leadership.
PepsiCo pursued a return-of-basis distribution, which has
negligible tax
consequences, as a result of a build-up in foreign cash. Fitch
generally
believes multi-nationals may be reluctant to repatriate foreign
earnings due to
tax consequences. Fitch estimates foreign cash would have
increased to $13.4
billion at the end of 2014 compared with the $7.4 billion
PepsiCo reported.
Absent additional return of basis distributions, Fitch estimates
PepsiCo will
need to borrow in the range of $3 billion to $3.5 billion
domestically in 2015
due to the considerable cash requirements associated with the
$4.5 billion to $5
billion share repurchase program, the $4 billion annual
dividend, and domestic
capital investment in excess of $1 billion. Whether PepsiCo
would consider
additional return-of-basis distributions is unclear.
Operating Challenges
PepsiCo's challenges include global concern with health and
wellness trends,
increased excise taxes on its products in certain markets, the
maturity of its
categories in developed markets, and continued negative
sentiment toward
artificial sweeteners that led to U.S. diet carbonated soft
drink (CSD) volume
declines in the upper single digits. Several of PepsiCo's
developed markets have
stagnant or declining per capita CSD consumption trends, weak
economies and/or
low population growth. Weak volume trends in developed markets
places more
dependence on emerging markets which have experienced more
recent volatility and
slowing growth.
New product innovation will also be key to stemming concerns
around health and
wellness and consumers' growing preference away from artificial
ingredients,
thus potentially increasing the firm's longer-term operating
risk. PepsiCo
maintains a good breadth of products across its beverage segment
with strong
positions in its non-carbonated soft drinks to balance the
declines within its
CSD portfolio. However, PepsiCo and the rest of the industry
must continue to
successfully develop new beverage products that are healthier,
natural
sweetener-based with lower calorie options to evolve their
portfolios. Fitch
anticipates that innovation will not fully ameliorate the
continued CSD declines
in some developed markets due to changing habits that are
causing some consumers
to leave the category for healthier options.
Operationally, PepsiCo is focused on increasing brand support to
grow market
share, expanding its emerging market presence, growing its
nutrition business,
reducing overhead, and leveraging technology and processes
across its
organization. PepsiCo has made noticeable progress on this
strategy therefore
Fitch believes the company's strategic initiatives should help
it improve
trends. Furthermore, PepsiCo's five-year $5 billion productivity
cost savings
program, if achieved, should provide the company significant
financial
flexibility to either reinvest into the business and/or increase
cash
generation.
Liquidity, Maturities and Guarantees:
PepsiCo maintains good liquidity. As mentioned previously,
during the fourth
quarter 2014, PepsiCo remitted $6 billion of international cash
to the U.S.
through a return of basis, which was used to reduce CP
borrowings to $746
million at the end of 2014. PepsiCo's cash and short-term
investments totaled
$8.7 billion for 2014, of which $7.4 billion was offshore.
PepsiCo has a
combined capacity of $7.545 billion under its 364-day and
five-year revolving
credit facilities maturing in 2019 that remains undrawn.
Upcoming maturities of
long-term debt are $4.1 billion in 2015 and $3.1 billion in
2016.
PepsiCo guarantees all of the senior notes of its bottling
subsidiaries -
Pepsi-Cola Metropolitan Bottling Company (PMBC), which is wholly
owned by
PepsiCo, and Bottling Group, LLC (wholly owned by PMBC). While
the notes of PMBC
and Bottling Group, LLC are structurally superior to the notes
issued by
PepsiCo, Inc., Fitch has chosen not to make a distinction in the
ratings at the
single-A level as default risk is very low.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Additional key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
--Revenue decrease of approximately 2.5% in 2015. Assumptions
includes a
combined 1% revenue decline in the food segments of Frito-Lay,
Quaker Foods and
Latin America Foods (6% decrease due to foreign exchange). In
the PepsiCo
America Beverages segment, assumptions include a 1% decline in
revenue (3%
decrease due to foreign exchange). In the Europe segment,
assumptions include a
13% decline in revenue (16% decrease due to foreign exchange).
--PepsiCo retains at least $1 billion of domestic cash
throughout the forecast;
--In 2015, PepsiCo increases debt by approximately $3.5 billion
to fund domestic
cash requirements of at least $10 billion including $5 billion
in share
repurchases, $4 billion in dividends and $1.2 billion in capital
investment;
--PepsiCo does not remit any additional foreign cash for return
of basis,
allowing offshore cash to increase in excess of $10 billion;
--FCF for 2015 is approximately $3.4 billion reflecting total
capital spending
of $3 billion;
--Total leverage increases to 2.4x in 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Total debt-to-operating EBITDA below 2x and Fitch's belief
that PepsiCo would
manage its balance sheet to sustain an 'A+' rating. Currently,
Fitch does not
view this as likely given the increase in cash returned to
shareholders.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Significant debt-financed acquisitions and/or deteriorating
operating
performance that causes total debt-to-operating EBITDA to be
sustained above the
mid-2x level;
--Substantial and sustained declines in cash flow would also
likely prompt
negative rating actions;
--Financial policy changes including higher level of share
repurchases or
dividends that would increase financial leverage.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
PepsiCo (Parent)
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A';
--Bank credit facilities at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper program at 'F1'.
Pepsi-Cola Metropolitan Bottling Company, Inc. (Operating
Company/Intermediate
Holding Co.):
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Guaranteed senior notes at 'A'.
Bottling Group, LLC (Operating Company):
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Guaranteed senior notes at 'A'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
