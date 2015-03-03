(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed its
ratings on Kohl's
Corporation (Kohl's), including the Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BBB+', and
has revised the Rating Outlook to Stable from Negative. A full
list of ratings
is provided at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the company's strong market share
position as the
third-largest department store retailer in the U.S., convenient
off-mall store
format, strong EBITDA margin in the 13.8%-14% range and strong
free cash flow
generation. The revision to a Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's
expectation that
Kohl's operating performance will stabilize in 2015, and for
leverage to be in
the 2.3x range over the next two to three years. Fitch expects
Kohl's top-line
growth to be in the positive 1.5%-2.0% range, which reflects
flat to modestly
negative store level comparable store sales (comps) growth,
versus negative 2%
in 2014, and online sales growth in the mid-teens that would
contribute roughly
150 bps to overall comps.
While store traffic trends remain weak given the company's
budget-constrained
and value-focused customer base, Kohl's has taken various
initiatives to improve
sales, including investments in its omnichannel platform and
increasing national
brand presence to compete more effectively against the growth in
off-price
retailers. Comp for 2014 were down 0.3%, with total sales growth
flat for the
year. The close to flat comp was mainly due to a stronger than
expected fourth
quarter comp of positive 3.7%. Online revenue has been a major
contributor to
top line, growing from approximately $740 million in 2010 to
over $2 billion in
2014, contributing over 150 bps to overall comps annually,
essentially
offsetting negative store level comps. Fitch expects store level
comps to be
flat to modestly negative over the next 24-36 months, which
along with mid-teens
growth in ecommerce, should generate top line growth of 1.5% to
2.0% annually.
Kohl's continued to focus on upgrading its national brand
presence, adding over
15 new brands to its portfolio in 2014, realizing 180 bps growth
in national
brand penetration to 50% of sales. These include IZOD, Juicy,
Fitbit, and
Nespresso, as well as its recent partnership with Bliss. The
national brands
contributed to a higher AUR (average unit retail) and the
company expects
penetration to continue to increase. Given more emphasis on
national brands,
Fitch believe Kohl's is better positioning itself to be more
competitive in the
market against off-price retailers that offer well recognized
brands at highly
competitive or discounted prices.
Fitch expects Kohl's gross margin to be relatively flat in the
mid-36% range
over the next 24 months. Kohl's EBITDA margin is expected to be
stabilize around
14% in 2015. This is relative to the 15.8%-15.9% range in
2010/2011, given
weakness in comps and Kohl's investments in sharper pricing,
inventory
repositioning, and omnichannel initiatives. However, the current
EBITDA level is
still in-line with other industry leaders in the department
store space such as
Macy's Inc. and Nordstrom, Inc.
Fitch expects Kohl's annual EBITDA to hover around the $2.6
billion - $2.7
billion level over the next 24 months and adjusted debt/EBITDAR
to be in the
2.3x range over the next two to three years, modestly above the
company's
currently stated leverage target of 2.0x-2.25x.
Kohl's liquidity is supported by its strong cash balance of
around $1.4 billion
as of Jan. 31, 2015, and a $1 billion senior unsecured revolving
bank credit
facility due in June 2018. Kohl's has no debt maturities prior
to 2017. Kohl's
has generated strong FCF of $950 million to $1 billion annually
since 2010 (with
the exception of 2012 when FCF was $180 million given a working
capital use of
$0.5 billion and elevated capital expenditure). Fitch expects
FCF to be in the
$700 million range annually over the next 24 -36 months. This
assumes working
capital swings are neutral and a ramp up capital expenditures to
the $800
million range to support e-commerce growth, store openings
(handful of units
2015), remodelling program (12 expected in 2015, 50 in 2016, and
75 in 2017),
and expansion of its beauty presence. Kohl's provided the
breakdown for capex as
follows: $350 million for IT spending, $250 million for store
strategies
including new stores, remodel, beauty and other Easy Experience
initiatives, and
$200 million for base capital projects. Fitch expects FCF to be
directed toward
share buybacks.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Fitch's expects overall top-line growth to be in the positive
1.5%-2.0% range,
which reflects flat-to modestly negative store level comps
growth and online
sales growth in the mid-teens that would contribute roughly 150
bps to overall
comps.
--Kohl's annual EBITDA is expected to stabilize in the $2.6
billion - $2.7
billion range and adjusted debt/EBITDAR to be in the 2.3x range
over the next
two to three years, modestly above the company's currently
stated leverage
target of 2.0x-2.25x.
--Fitch expects FCF to be in the $700 million range annually
over the next 24
-36 months, a decline from the $950 million to $1 billion level,
reflecting a
ramp up in capital expenditures to the $800 million range and
assuming working
capital swings are neutral.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action is unlikely at this time as Fitch
anticipates Kohl's
will manage its capital structure to its publicly stated target
2.0x-2.25x
consolidated debt/EBITDAR leverage using 8.0x net rent expense.
A negative rating action could result in the event of one or
more of the
following:
--If retail store comps fail to stabilize and overall comps
(including online
sales) do not improve to a level of 1.5% or better in the next
12-24 months.
--A weakening profitability profile (where EBITDA drops to below
$2.6 billion)
and/or a more aggressive financial posture that would take
leverage above 2.5x.
Fitch has affirmed Kohl's ratings as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--$1 billion bank credit facility at 'BBB+;
--Senior unsecured notes and debentures at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
