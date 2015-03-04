(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded its
long-term ratings on
Nordstrom, Inc. (Nordstrom), including the company's Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list
of ratings is
provided at the end of this release.
Nordstrom expects to conclude the review process of its credit
card receivables
($2.3 billion as of Jan. 31, 2015) in the first half of 2015 and
use the
potential proceeds primarily towards reinvestment in its
business and share
buybacks, rather than paying down debt which Fitch had allocated
to the credit
card business. Post the transaction, total retail adjusted
debt/EBITDAR is
expected to increase to the low to mid-2.0x range, versus 1.5x
currently for the
core retail business stripping out credit card related debt and
income.
Nordstrom's consolidated leverage including the more highly
levered credit card
business stood at 2.3x at the end of 2014. To date, Fitch's
ratings on
Nordstrom incorporated a retail adjusted leverage after
assigning a portion of
the company's debt to the more highly leveraged credit card
business. This
assumed the company's credit card receivables are financed using
a mix of 80%
debt and 20% equity, which translated into $1.8 billion in
credit card-related
debt based on Nordstrom's 2014 year-end receivables. Therefore
the amount of
adjusted debt allocated to the retail business would be $2.9
billion (including
$1.3 billion of book debt and $1.6 billion capitalized leases
using 8x rent
expense) which had resulted in a retail adjusted leverage of
1.5x.
Implicit in this assumption was that if Nordstrom ever sold its
receivables
portfolio, it would pay down debt both directly secured by
credit card
receivables as well as allocated unsecured corporate debt to a
level consistent
with Fitch's assumption. If the ultimate allocation of proceeds
differs from
Fitch's assumption and is used for purposes other than paying
down debt
proportionately, the consolidated leverage ratio for the
remaining retail
business post the deal would be higher leading to a negative
rating action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Nordstrom's position as a market share
consolidator in the
department store sector, differentiated merchandise and a high
level of customer
service which have enabled the company to enjoy strong customer
loyalty. This
has resulted in industry-leading sales productivity, with EBITDA
margins that
are in line with other industry leaders in the department store
space such as
Macy's Inc. and Kohls Corp. Fitch expects Nordstrom's increased
investments to
support online sales growth, and other business initiatives,
including its entry
into Canada, is to likely cap or put some modest pressure on
EBITDA margin over
the next 12-24 months.
Nordstrom's comparable store sales (comps) growth in 2014 was 4%
compared to
2.5% in 2013, at the higher end of Fitch's expectations of
low-single digit
growth. Overall sales grew 7.8% given three full line (including
Canada) and 27
Nordstrom Rack store openings, as well as the addition of Trunk
Club. The
performance is strong relative to Fitch-rated department stores,
which grew
comps at approximately 0.5% in 2014, and the overall department
store industry
sales decline of 2%.
Additionally, there has been a general slowdown in apparel and
accessories sales
which grew 2% in 2014, indicating strong share gains for
Nordstrom. Fitch
expects Nordstrom's comps to grow in the low single digits and
overall top line
to grow 6% to 7%, primarily driven by continued growth in its
online sales and
Nordstrom Rack (Rack) businesses with segment forecasts below.
Full-line stores (58% of total sales): Fitch expects full-line
stores comps to
be flat to modestly negative due to the increased demand in the
off-price
channels and ecommerce sales. Total sales growth for full line
stores is
expected to be flat to modestly positive in the low single digit
range, given a
handful of new full line store openings over the next few years,
including its
expansion into Canada.
Nordstrom Rack (24% of total sales): Fitch expects overall Rack
sales to grow in
the mid to high teens over the next two to three years, driven
by strong store
growth (230 stores by 2016 from the current base of 167 units)
contributing 10%
- 12% to Rack's top line, and moderate comps growth in the low
single-digit
range.
Direct Channel (15% of total sales): The direct channel, or
Nordstrom.com,
continued its double-digit growth in 2014 and ended the year
with approximately
$2 billion in sales. Fitch expects Nordstrom's direct channel to
grow by 10%-15%
annually as consumers continue to shift spending towards the
online channel.
Other (3% of total sales): Nordstrom has also been growing its
online presence
through various channels including NordstromRack.com, Trunk Club
(a
subscription-based personalized clothing service for men
acquired in 2014), and
HauteLook (a flash discount sales Web site acquired in early
2011). Fitch
expects Nordstrom's other online channels to grow by 15%-20%
annually.
Fitch expects FCF to be negative $200 million in 2015, as capex
is expected to
increase significantly to $1.2 billion level from $860 million
in 2014, to
support new store openings, remodels, and technology
investments. FCF is
expected to be positive $300 million annually thereafter as
Fitch expects capex
to return to a more normalized $800 million to $900 million
range.
Nordstrom's liquidity is supported by a cash balance of
approximately $827
million as of Jan. 31, 2015 and an $800 million senior unsecured
revolver due
March 2018. Upcoming maturities include $325 million of
asset-backed senior
secured notes due October 2016, which Fitch expects will be paid
off post the
sale of the credit card receivables and $650 million of senior
unsecured notes
due January 2018.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch expects total retail adjusted debt/EBITDAR to increase to
the low to
mid-2.0x range, post the sale of the credit card receivables,
versus 1.5x
currently for the core retail business stripping out credit card
related debt
and income.
Fitch expects Nordstrom's comps to grow in the low single digits
and overall top
line to grow 6% to 7% annually over the next 24 months,
primarily driven by
continued growth in its online sales and Nordstrom Rack (Rack)
business. Fitch
expects full-line stores comps to be flat to modestly negative;
overall Rack
sales to grow in the mid to high teens with comps growth in the
low single-digit
range, and online revenue to grow in the mid-teens.
Fitch expects retail-only EBITDA margin to decline modestly from
12.9% in 2014,
due to Nordstrom's increased investments do support online sales
growth, and
other business initiatives, including its entry into Canada.
Fitch expects FCF to be negative $200 million in 2015,
reflecting an increase in
capex to the $1.2 billion level from $860 million in 2014 to
support the
business initiatives. FCF is expected to be positive $300
million annually
thereafter as capex returns to a more normalized $800 million to
$900 million
range.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A positive rating action is unlikely at this time as Fitch
anticipates Nordstrom
will manage its capital structure in the mid-range of its
publicly stated target
of 1.5x-2.5x debt/EBITDAR leverage using 8.0x net rent expense.
This roughly
equates to a leverage target of 1.75x-2.75x using Fitch's
methodology of 8.0x
gross rent expense or 2.3x at the mid-range.
A negative rating action could result if a more aggressive
financial posture
leads credit metrics to come in worse than targeted levels with
adjusted
leverage above 2.5x on a prolonged basis.
Fitch has downgraded the following ratings for Nordstrom:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'A-';
--$800 million bank credit facility to 'BBB+' from 'A-';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'BBB+' from 'A-'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
