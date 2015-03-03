(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB'
foreign currency
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Alicorp
S.A.A. (Alicorp) as
well as the 'BBB' rating assigned to its USD450 million senior
unsecured notes.
The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Higher Leverage Drives Outlook
Leverage is higher than originally forecast due to higher than
expected capex
and a deteriorating consumer environment in Argentina. Alicorp's
net leverage
ratio was 3.7x as of year-end 2014. Short-term debt increased in
order to
finance higher inventories and acquisitions. Following the
acquisitions of
Pastificio Santa Amalia and Industrias Teal in 2013, Alicorp
acquired Peruvian
companies Global Alimentos and Molinos Saracolca for USD108
million in 2014.
Total debt as of Dec. 31, 2014 increased to PEN2,699 million
(USD895 million),
of which 65% was long-term.
Lower Margins
Fitch expects Alicorp's margins to recover to around 12% in
2015. Alicorp
generated PEN6,284 million (USD2 billion) of revenues in 2014,
an 8% increase in
local currency when compared to 2013 due to a 6% increase in
volumes. Higher
administrative and commercial expenses related to acquisitions
and the launching
and re-launching of new products, as well as losses in
Argentina, contributed to
a slightly lower EBITDA margin of 11% in 2014 (excluding
Brazilian tax benefits
from 2013).
Deleveraging Expected This Year
Fitch expects Alicorp to reduce its net debt to EBITDA ratio to
around 3.0x by
the end of 2015. This level is still high for the rating
category. Restricted
dividend payments are expected in 2015 and instead use the cash
to pay down its
debt. Fitch also expects EBITDA margins to improve following the
expansion of
Alicorp's shrimp feed plant in Ecuador and a reduction of
operations in
Argentina.
Commodity and Currency Risk Exposure
Commodities, such as wheat and soybean, are around 60% of
variable cost. Alicorp
typically hedges up to 50% of its inventory and projected cash
flow net exposure
to foreign currency on a rolling basis. After the derivatives
hedge, the
currency mix of total debt was as follows: 57% Peruvian nuevos
soles, 26% U.S.
dollars, 6% Brazilian reais, and 11% Argentine pesos as of
December 2014.
Alicorp hedged USD275 million and refinanced USD150 million of
its USD450
million notes with local issuances in early 2015. The percentage
of Peruvian
Nuevo soles is now 73% and the remaining balance is split among
U.S. dollars,
Brazilian reals and Argentine pesos. The majority of liabilities
are fixed-rate,
either direct or through derivative transactions.
Strong Market Position
Alicorp's ratings reflect the company's strong market position
in the Peruvian
consumer products industry due to its leading brands, broad
product portfolio
and extensive distribution network. These factors combine to
give the company
strong competitive advantages and present formidable barriers to
entry. Alicorp
is well positioned to benefit from a growing middle class with
increasing
purchasing power and access to consumer credit. Fitch expects
economic growth to
rebound in 2015 and 2016, averaging 5.6%.
Diversified Product Mix
Branded consumer products accounted for 57% of 2014 consolidated
revenues, while
industrial flour and edible oils represented 23%, and animal
nutrition the
remaining 20%. Alicorp is further diversifying its product base
through its
acquisitions and by launching new products. In 2014, revenues in
the consumer
goods segment increased 2%, B2B branded products remained flat
(+0.5%), and
animal nutrition grew 42% due to increasing demand in Ecuador
and Chile.
Strong Equity Holder
While Alicorp's credit quality does not benefit from explicit
guarantees, Fitch
considers it positive that the company is part of Grupo Romero,
one of the
largest business groups in Peru. Grupo Romero has a presence
regionally
(Colombia, Ecuador and Bolivia) and across 20 different
countries.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
--Lower revenue growth - around 4% from 2015 onward;
--EBITDA margin recovery - around 12%;
--Capex at around USD90 million-USD100 million per year;
--Restricted dividends for 2015 and around USD30 million onward;
--Cash balance at around USD30 million-USD40 million;
--Net adjusted debt-to-EBITDA trending toward 2.5x and below;
--No large-scale M&A activity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Alicorp has been very active in acquisitions and launching new
products which
have progressively increased leverage higher than Fitch
expectations. If the
company's acquisition activity continues with lower margins and
large dividend
distributions resulting in net leverage (net debt/EBITDA) above
2.5x, a
downgrade could follow.
A revision of the Outlook back to Stable could result if a
sustained deleverage
process is evidenced due to improved margins and cash flow from
operations.
