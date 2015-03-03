(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/COLOMBO, March 02 (Fitch) One-off and recurring taxes
on the Sri
Lankan telecoms sector as set out in the interim budget
proposals on 7 February,
raise regulatory risks and would lead to lower profitability and
higher
financial leverage for Sri Lankan telcos, says Fitch Ratings.
The agency has
revised its outlook on the sector to negative from stable. If
enacted, we
believe the proposals may hasten consolidation as two
loss-making smaller
operators could exit the industry, leaving three remaining.
The interim budget proposes a one-off "super gains" tax of 25%
on profit, and a
tax of LKR250m (USD1.8m) on each mobile operator. The proposals
also shift the
burden of a recurring telecom levy of 25% and 10% on prepaid
voice and data
revenue, respectively, on to telcos from consumers; operators
can no longer pass
these taxes on to consumers, as changes in retail prices require
approval from
the telecoms regulator.
A one-off tax of LKR1bn (USD7.5m) is also proposed on companies
offering
satellite direct-to-home (DTH) TV with more than 50,000
subscribers. The budget
proposals, if enacted, will be effective from 1 April 2015.
Should the proposals go ahead, 2015 FFO-adjusted net leverage
for Sri Lanka
Telecom (SLT, BB-/Stable) and Dialog Axiata (Dialog,
AAA(lka)/Stable) is likely
to deteriorate to 1.8x and 2.5x, respectively (2014: 1.2x and
1.3x), while the
operating EBITDAR margin may narrow by 400bp and 800bp,
respectively. Of the
two, Dialog will be more affected by the taxes as 38% of its
2014 revenue was
from prepaid services, compared with 21% for SLT. Dialog will
also pay LKR1bn,
as the sole DTH operator with over 50,000 subscribers.
A shift in the burden of the 25% telecom levy from consumers to
telcos is likely
to incentivise consumers to increase voice and data usage.
However, we think
that this increase will be only gradual - and insufficient to
offset the impact
of the absorption of the telecom levy.
Smaller, loss-making telcos including Hutchison Lanka and Bharti
Airtel's
(BBB-/Stable) fully owned subsidiary, Airtel Lanka, may consider
exiting the
industry as most of their revenue is pre-paid. We believe that
market leaders
Dialog and SLT could acquire the smaller operators to reduce
price-based
competition and consolidate spectrum assets. Sri Lanka's telco
market is one of
the most overcrowded markets in the world, with five mobile
operators serving a
population of 21 million.
If the proposals are implemented, Sri Lankan telcos will pay one
of the highest
taxes as a percentage of revenue among Asia-Pacific telcos. SLT
and Dialog will
pay about 28% and 36% (2014: 12% and 17%) of their respective
2015 revenue in
taxes, fees and levies. This is much higher than the case for
India's Bharti
Airtel and Indonesia's PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia
(BBB-/Stable), which paid
about 20% and 17% of their 2014 revenue in similar taxes and
levies to their
respective governments.
