(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has
affirmed the
National Long-Term Rating of 'A(tha)' on CP ALL Public Company
Limited's (CP
ALL; A+(tha)/Stable/F1(tha)) senior unsecured bonds, the issue
size for which
has been increased to up to THB20bn from THB18bn previously.
The bonds will be issued in two tranches due in 2017 and 2020.
The proceeds from
the bonds will be used to refinance some of CP All's existing
bank loans.
Fitch rated the bonds 'A(tha)', based on the previous issue
size, on 24 February
2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Proposed Notes Notched Down: The proposed senior unsecured notes
are notched
down one level below CP ALL's 'A+(tha)' National Long Term
Rating due to the
significantly large prior ranking debt, which was 6.2x EBITDA at
31 December
2014.
Leading Market Position: CP ALL is the largest operator in
Thailand's
convenience store sector, with more than 8,000 stores
nationwide. It has a
domestic market share of about 60%, in terms of number of
stores, far more than
the second-largest operator. CP ALL is likely to maintain its
leading position
despite intense competition because of its large network and
area of coverage,
along with well-established functions such as logistics, supply
and maintenance,
staff training and development, to support its position.
Strong Retail Brand: CP ALL operates 7-Eleven stores, a leading
international
brand of convenience chain stores. CP ALL was granted an area
licence agreement
for Thailand from 7-Eleven, Inc., USA, with the first store
opening in 1989.
Thailand is now the second-largest international licensee of
7-Eleven, Inc.,
after Japan.
Diversifying into Wholesale: The acquisition of Makro - the
market leader in
modern food wholesaling stores in Thailand - was CP ALL's first
foray into the
wholesaling business. This transaction both increases and
broadens the company's
customer base to create Thailand's largest company in the food
retail sector.
Defensive, but Strong Growth: CP ALL benefits from the
"defensive" cash-flow
nature of the sector, which sells products essential to everyday
life, with low
revenue and margin volatility; while its growth potential is
underpinned by
Thailand's immature market for modern food retailers. CP ALL's
strong growth
over the medium term is likely to continue, propelled by the
opening of new
stores and like-for-like (LFL) sales growth, despite a negative
LFL growth for
7-Eleven stores in 2014.
Weak Credit Metrics: CP ALL's financial leverage is likely to
improve over the
next four to five years, given its expected strong cash-flow
generation. Makro's
aggressive expansion plans caused negative free cash flow (FCF)
in 2014.
However, Fitch expects the deleveraging will be only slightly
delayed with funds
from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage to be reduced to
5.0x-5.5x by 2015,
and to below 3.5x by 2017 from 6.9x at end-2014.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- 15%-20% growth in total revenue in 2015, driven by new store
openings;
- Profit margin moving in a narrow range;
- Opening of 600-650 new 7-Eleven stores per year and 10-15 new
Makro stores per
year
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- A slower-than-projected deleveraging with FFO-adjusted net
leverage remaining
significantly above 5.0x in 2015 and above 3.5x in 2017
- A deterioration in EBITDAR margin to below 8.5% on a sustained
basis (2014:
9.7%)
- Negative free cash flow generation for two consecutive years
Positive rating action over the next 12-24 months is unlikely
due to the
company's high financial leverage.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Somruedee Chaiworarat
Director
+66 2108 0160
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Lertchai Kochareonrattanakul
Senior Director
+66 2108 0158
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014, and
"National Scale
Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
