(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Korea-based Kyobo Life Insurance Co. Ltd's (Kyobo Life) Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS Rating) at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects Kyobo Life's consistently sound financial fundamentals with strong market franchise, consistent profitability, and low financial leverage relative to its rating category. It also takes into consideration the challenges the company faces in developing new drivers of growth because the South Korean life insurance market is mature and intensely competitive. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Kyobo Life will maintain its healthy financial performance, given the company's strong emphasis on bottom-line profitability. Kyobo Life is the third-largest life insurance company in South Korea, with a market share of around 11% based on premium income for 2013. Its pre-tax return on assets amounted to 1.0% for 3Q14 on an annualised basis (2013: 0.9%). This is in line with Fitch's median guideline of 0.9% for an 'A' rated insurer. The company's regulatory risk-based capitalisation (RBC) ratio was 321% at end-September 2014, in excess of the regulatory minimum of 100%. The agency expects the company to maintain a sound capital buffer commensurate with its business growth and credit profile. Fitch views Kyobo Life's financial leverage on a consolidated level of below 10% for 2013 and 3Q14 as favourable for its current 'A' rating category. Kyobo Life does not issue any financial debt. Its debt is mainly undertaken by its subsidiaries and affiliates, and is made up of mainly bank loans and borrowings. Any significant increase in leverage could impede Kyobo Life's financial and operational flexibility at a consolidated level. However, Fitch does not expect such an increase. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of Kyobo Life's ratings in the near term is unlikely. However, over the longer run, the key rating triggers for an upgrade include strengthening of the company's market franchise and positioning with further international diversification, sustaining its regulatory RBC ratio at above 350%, continued proactive management of its negative spread burden, and consistently strong profitability with pre-tax return on assets above 1.3%. Conversely, key rating triggers for a downgrade include a weakening business franchise, deterioration in capitalisation with RBC ratio falling to below 250% on a prolonged basis, and sharp decline in its financial performance, with, for example, pre-tax return on assets consistently below 0.7%. Contacts: Primary Analyst Wan Siew Wai Senior Director +65 6796 7217 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +4420 3530 1257 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.