(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Lembaga
Pembiayaan Ekspor Indonesia's (Indoexim) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BBB-' with Stable Outlook. A full list of ratings is
provided at the end of
this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating
Floor
Indoexim's IDRs, Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) reflect the
state's continuing propensity to extend Indoexim extraordinary
support, if
needed. Indoexim's credit profile benefits from a high
probability of
extraordinary state support, if needed, given that it is 100%
owned by the state
and it plays an important policy role in supporting and develop
the country's
export industry, an area of strategic importance to Indonesian's
economic
development. The sovereign is likely to have the ability to
support Indoexim in
times of need given Indoexim's modest size in proportion to the
domestic banking
sector and Indonesian's GDP . The Stable Outlook reflects that
of the Indonesian
sovereign (BBB-/Stable). No Viability Rating is assigned as it
is less
meaningful to analytically assess such a policy-related
institution on a
standalone basis.
The government has a history of providing support to Indoexim,
including through
several capital injections, such as a IDR2trn injection in 2010
and IDR1trn in
2014. The government has announced plans to provide another
IDR1trn in 2015. The
government has committed to maintain Indoexim's capital at a
minimum of IDR4trn
and to distribute a maximum of 10% of its surplus as dividends
and employee
compensation, as stipulated in the Special Act 2/2009 to support
the bank's
policy role. Indoexim's funding facility from the Ministry of
Finance and its
quasi-sovereign status provide it with funding flexibility and
greatly mitigate
funding risk during volatile market conditions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR, Support Rating and Support Rating
Floor
Indoexim's ratings are equalised with Indonesia's sovereign
ratings. The rating
would be directly affected by changes to the sovereign rating.
Any perceived
weakening in the government's propensity to provide
extraordinary support to
Indoexim could also result in downward rating pressures,
although Fitch believes
this to be unlikely in the medium term.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Debt Rating
Indoexim's euro medium-term notes (EMTN) are rated as the same
level as
Indoexim's IDR in accordance with Fitch criteria. Any changes in
Indoexim's IDR
would affect the issue rating.
The full list of rating actions follows:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-'
- Support Rating affirmed at '2'
- USD1.5bn EMTN programme affirmed at 'BBB-'
- USD500m euro medium term notes under EMTN programme affirmed
at 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 67967218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-5 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Julita Wikana
Director
+62 21 2988 6808
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.