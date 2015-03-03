(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned six
short-term debt
issues of SB Securities S.A. 'F3' Short-term ratings. The issues
were placed
before 1 August 2014, and mature between March 2015 and July
2015. The ISINs of
the issues are XS1043507398, XS1048541251, XS1061548134,
XS1070572349,
XS1076645487 and XS1091696259.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes were issued by Luxemburg-based SB Securities S.A. for
the sole purpose
of financing loans to Sberbank of Russia (Sberbank,
BBB-/Negative/F3). The notes
are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Sberbank, and
obligations of
Sberbank under the guarantee rank equally with all other senior
unsecured
obligations of the bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes' ratings are equalised with Sberbank's Short-term IDR.
A downgrade of
Sberbank's Short-term IDR would be likely to lead to a downgrade
of the notes.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Anton Lopatin
Director
+7 495 956 70 96
Fitch Ratings Moscow
Valovaya Str, 26
Moscow
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Yakimovich
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 78
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 66 57
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7
495 956 99 01,
Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.