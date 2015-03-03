(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed British
American Tobacco
plc.'s (BAT) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with
a Stable
Outlook. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'F2'. In
addition, the senior
unsecured long-term rating of debt issued by BAT's subsidiaries,
B.A.T.
International Finance plc and B.A.T. Netherlands Finance B.V.,
has been affirmed
at 'A-'. The short-term debt rating has been affirmed at 'F2'.
The affirmation follows BAT's announcement of a tender offer to
acquire the
remaining 24.7% share it does not own in Souza Cruz for a total
cash
disbursement of up to GBP2.3bn and to delist the company. This
transaction,
coupled with the planned USD4.7bn (GBP3.0bn) capital
disbursement linked to the
Reynolds American Inc (RAI) transaction announced in July 2014,
which will also
likely complete in 2015, will keep leverage at a level beyond
the maximum
compatible with BAT's 'A-' rating in 2015 and 2016.
However, in Fitch's view, the impact of higher leverage is
sufficiently
mitigated by i) BAT's decision to suspend its share buyback
programme until at
least end-2016, which should enable a swift deleveraging, ii)
the future
benefits from the fuller integration of Souza Cruz; and iii) the
prospect of a
stronger RAI in which BAT will maintain a 42% stake.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Potential New M&A Transaction
As US antitrust authorities have not yet approved Lorillard's
acquisition by
RAI, there is still the possibility that RAI's cash offer for
rival Lorillard
will not go ahead and consequently BAT will not be required to
contribute
USD4.7bn of capital. However, Fitch calculates that the Souza
Cruz minority
buy-out announced today, combined with the USD4.7bn outflow
related to RAI,
would lead to a deterioration of BAT's credit metrics, with
funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage reaching a high of
approximately 3.3x to
3.5x this year if both transactions complete as planned.
Tight Rating Headroom
The projected 2015 leverage in the event of both transactions
completing is
above the level compatible with BAT's 'A-' rating and leaves no
headroom for
further M&A or share buybacks over 2015 and 2016. This is
mitigated by our
projection of healthy EBITDA margin of over 41%-42% and a strong
free cash flow
margin of 3%-5% from 2016, enabling swift de-leveraging. BAT's
strong global
market position in a consolidated and highly cash-generative
industry provides
comfort that this cash flow generation is predictable and
achievable.
Share Buyback Suspension
The suspension of share buyback from mid-2014 is helping BAT
build sufficient
headroom ahead of the two announced transactions (when
completed) and minimise
the adverse effect from these cash disbursements. Post
completion in 2016, the
suspension in share buybacks should help contain FFO-based net
leverage to a
level slightly above 2014's 2.5x, which is already high as it
was impacted by
foreign currency headwinds not sufficiently offset by organic
growth. The
affirmation is premised on net leverage returning below 3.0x in
2016 and towards
or below the ceiling for the rating of 2.8x from 2016.
Stable Business Profile
The ratings continue to reflect BAT's position as a leading
international
tobacco company, supported by the diversity of its portfolio of
brands and of
the countries it operates in. BAT's superior geographical
diversity, which Fitch
estimates to include over 50% of profits coming from high-growth
emerging
markets, continues to enable it to protect profits through price
increases and
cost rationalisation in an industry that is facing declining
consumption and the
penetration of illicit trade. These dynamics have accelerated
since 2013,
particularly in the European Union and Australia but have only
slightly impacted
BAT's consolidated performance and track record of profit
growth.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Low to mid-single digit revenue growth (pricing offsetting
volumes) with
mid-single digit foreign currency adverse effect in 2015
- Slight margin improvement over time
- 65% dividend pay-out
- M&A spending of GBP5.3bn for the RAI investment and Souza Cruz
minority
buy-out in 2015, and no M&A thereafter
- Share buybacks resuming in 2017
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage above 3.0x in 2016 and not trending
towards a
ceiling of 2.8x in the medium term (2014: 2.5x)
- FCF margin falling below 3% as a result of litigation or
dividend
distributions (2014: 0%)
- FFO fixed charge cover under 6.0x (2014: 6.8x)
- A deteriorating operating profile, as evidenced by impaired
organic profit
growth capability resulting from weak pricing power and lack of
cost
rationalisation to offset volume contraction
Positive: Fitch does not currently expect BAT to pursue
financial policies
consistent with an upgrade.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28
May 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
