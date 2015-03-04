(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Shanghai-based HFT
Investment Management Co., LTD (HFT IM) National Scale Asset
Manager Rating at
'Highest Standards(chn)'. The Outlook has been revised to
Negative from Stable.
The affirmation includes HFT IM's Hong Kong-based 100%
subsidiary HFT Investment
Management (HK) Limited.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HFT IM's rating recognises the company's experience in managing
institutional
assets, strong governance structure and disciplined
risk-embedding portfolio
management processes. The rating is further supported by the
quality of the
company's risk and control framework and efficient operations,
with a strong
ability to support mandates and investors' customisation needs.
The revision to Negative Outlook reflects HFT IM's main
challenges to stabilise
senior management and investment teams further to higher
staffing turnover in
2014, notably in the equity department. Suitable recruitments
have been made,
but HFT IM still faces the challenge of training and integrating
replacement
hires. The Negative Outlook also reflects the asset manager's
weakened franchise
due to greater investor scrutiny following personal fraud
allegation against
five former portfolio managers and adverse developments in a
strongly
competitive Chinese asset management industry, notably for
mutual funds.
HFT IM's 'Highest Standards(chn)' rating is based on the
following category
scores:
Company: High (from Highest)
Controls: Highest
Investments: Highest
Operations: Highest (from High)
Technology: High
Asset Manager Ratings are assigned on a descriptive scale based
on Fitch's
assessment of the manager's investment and operational platform.
Asset Managers
are rated 'Good Standards', 'High Standards' and 'Highest
Standards', relative
to the standards applied by institutional investors in the
relevant national
market.
Asset manager operations in the 'Highest Standards' category
demonstrate an
operational framework that Fitch considers superior relative to
national
institutional standards.
Company
HFT IM benefits from an independent, distinct institutional
profile, its
expertise on greater China assets, and strong shareholders. HFT
IM has a track
record of profitability and can support its domestic and
international business
despite current consolidation, primarily in the mutual fund
industry, leading to
a less favourable product mix.
Controls
HFT IM has an efficient risk and control framework, which fully
incorporates its
subsidiary. Fitch still views the compliance and control
environment as strong
despite the recent allegation by the regulator against five
former equity
portfolio managers of personal front-running on insider
information in July
2014. As part of the investigation, the regulator has examined
the personal
trading activities of a large number of Shanghai-based fund
managers. As far as
Fitch is aware, the allegations relate solely to personal
trading activities and
did not affect any of the funds managed by HFT IM or its
clients. HFT IM
responded adequately, conducting thorough self-assessment, in
conjunction with
BNP Paribas Investment Partners and implementing several
measures to strengthen
staff compliance training, direct management oversight
responsibility and
controls on personal dealing filing.
HFT IM's risk management control set-up is multi-level,
adequately staffed and
aligned with international standards. Operational risk
management uses a broad
set of risk identification and management techniques. Portfolio
compliance
controls are embedded into portfolio management, pre- and
post-trade.
Investments
HFT IM's investment processes are formalised and uniformly
applied across the
two locations. More autonomy and visibility has been given to
fixed income
portfolio management, with staffing resources now more clearly
separated from
the equity team. The research-driven equity investment approach
makes a strong
use of model portfolios for portfolio construction. Investment
quality
management is sound and overseen by the investment committee. It
is responsive
to identified areas of underperformance through process
adjustments.
Operations
The highest standards in the operations score reflect support
from
administration specialists, automated workflows between agents
and the
effectiveness of the operating model. Processes and procedures
have been
enhanced to better support settlement, absolute return
investments and ETFs
management. Improved investor access to funds via e-commerce
platforms has been
an important development. In Fitch's view, HFT IM has a strong
ability to
support customisation needs for institutional investors and
provide relevant and
informative investor reporting.
Technology
HFT IM benefits from a well-built business platform developed
around vendor
front office systems that are synchronised between the two
locations. The
framework is enhanced by a dedicated portfolio analytics
solution. HFT IM has
upgraded its research and investment communication platform and
has in place
effective, recently strengthened business continuity and
disaster recovery
procedures. It is challenged to keep modernising the platform in
a fast-changing
competitive and regulatory environment.
Company Profile
Incorporated in April 2003, HFT IM is a Sino-foreign joint
venture asset
management company. Haitong Securities Co. Ltd., one of China's
top-tier
securities firms, owns 51% and BNP Paribas Investment Partners
BE Holding, a
fully-owned subsidiary of BNP Paribas Investment Partners, owns
49%. HFT HK acts
as the international arm of HFT IM servicing the QFII (Qualified
Foreign
Institutional Investor) and RQFII (RMB Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor)
business.
HFT IM had CNY109bn assets under management end-2014 and
employed 199 staff, of
which 15 are based in Hong Kong.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be downgraded as a result of material adverse
changes to any of
the aforementioned rating drivers, notably through weakened
financial
conditions, heightened staff turnover or deterioration of
processes and
policies.
Fitch will consider revising the Outlook to Stable in the next
12 to 24 months
should HFT IM demonstrate its ability to retain experienced
investment
professionals, develop a cohesive senior management team around
its newly-hired
CEO, and restore investors' confidence. This would reflect
Fitch's greater
confidence in HFT IM's long-term ability to maintain the highest
national
standards of its investment platform and operational framework.
Conversely, should the company suffer material staffing turnover
relative to
other Chinese asset managers and subdued asset development
compared with peers,
the rating may be downgraded.
For additional information about Fitch's asset manager ratings
guidelines, see
the criteria referenced below.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Charlotte Quiniou, CFA
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 81
Fitch France S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
Paris 75008
Secondary Analyst
Li Huang
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3018
Committee Chairperson
Alastair Sewell, CFA
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1147
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Asset Manager Rating Criteria, dated 6 May
2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Asset Manager Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.