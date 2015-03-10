(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
German life
insurer Lebensversicherung von 1871 a. G. Muenchen's (LV 1871)
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects LV 1871's strong market position in German
disability
insurance and its solid capitalisation. Fitch's view on the
company's
capitalisation is based on both the level of the regulatory
solvency ratio and
the agency's own internal risk-based measures. These factors are
offset by a
fairly high risky assets ratio, the current difficult
environment for German
life insurers and the small size of the company, which limits
diversification.
LV 1871 has a top 10 position in Germany's disability market.
Due to a large
proportion of disability business underwritten by LV 1871, the
company is well
positioned to mitigate the impact of low yields. This is because
LV 1871's
underwriting earnings from its disability business would help
the company to
meet guaranteed interest rate payments for traditional German
business, which
Fitch views positively.
LV 1871 scored 'very strong' in Fitch's Prism factor-based model
(Prism FBM)
based on end-2013 financials. Fitch expects LV 1871 to have
maintained this
score at end-2014. LV 1871's group regulatory solvency margin
was 175% at
end-2013 and we expect it to have been stable at end-2014, which
also supports
Fitch's view on capitalisation.
LV 1871 had a risky asset ratio of 130% at end-2013, which Fitch
considers as
high for the rating. The risky asset ratio is a measure of total
high-risk
investments (below investment grade bonds, equities and
affiliated investments)
as a share of available capital funds (excluding off balance
sheet unrealised
capital gains). However, as a percentage of total investments,
these investments
were only 9.4% at end-2013. Fitch does not expect a significant
increase in the
risky asset ratio for 2014.
We expect LV 1871 to have had a stable net investment return of
4.4% in 2014,
and to have remained less than the German life sector average
(2013: 4.7%). We
expect a fairly stable investment return for the life market as
insurers are
likely to have continued realising capital gains from
fixed-income investments
to finance the cost of increasing an additional actuarial
reserve
(Zinszusatzreserve) in 2014.
LV 1871's investment income was more than sufficient to meet the
guarantees and
Zinszusatzreserve costs in 2014. In 2014, LV 1871's reinvestment
rate on
fixed-income investments was in line with its average guaranteed
interest rate.
LV 1871 is a Munich-based mutual life insurer that directly owns
100% of the
insurance companies: LV 1871 Private Assurance AG, LV 1871
Pensionsfonds AG,
Delta Direkt Lebensversicherung AG and TRIAS Versicherung AG.
The consolidated
group reported preliminary gross written premiums of EUR826m for
2014. LV 1871
distributes its products through a network of around 9,200
distribution
agreements with sales organisations, IFAs, and banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key triggers for a downgrade include an increase in the risky
asset ratio to
more than 150%, a decline in LV 1871's strong franchise in the
disability line
or a weakening of the group's Prism FBM score to 'strong' for a
sustained
period.
Fitch views an upgrade as unlikely in the near term due to LV
1871's relatively
small size and limited diversification, and hence its
vulnerability to external
effects.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Dr. Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Dr. Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 4
September 2014 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
