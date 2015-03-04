(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Heta Asset
Resolution AG's (Heta) EUR1bn government-guaranteed Tier 2
subordinated notes
(ISIN: XS0863484035) maturing in 2022 at 'AA+'. The affirmation
follows the
announcement of Heta's moratorium imposed by the Austrian
Financial Market
Authority (FMA) on 1 March 2015. Fitch does not rate Heta or any
other debt
instruments issued by Heta or its predecessor, Hypo
Alpe-Adria-Bank
International AG (Hypo Alpe).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes were issued in 2012 by Hypo Alpe. According to the
notes'
documentation, the Republic of Austria guarantees the
noteholders the "due and
punctual" payment of all obligations payable by Hypo Alpe (and,
consequently,
Heta as Hypo Alpe's legal successor) under the subordinated
notes.
The notes' rating remains aligned with Austria's sovereign
rating (AA+/Stable),
based on Fitch's expectation that the Austrian central
government will honour
the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided to holders
of the
subordinated notes. The notes are affected by the temporary
moratorium on Heta's
liabilities, enforced on 1 March 2015 by the FMA as part of
Heta's resolution
after a capital shortfall in the range of EUR4bn to EUR7.6bn was
identified.
This is likely to trigger the guarantee at the next coupon
payment date, should
the moratorium still be in place at that time. We understand
that the Austrian
central government will ensure full and timely payment of the
next coupon due in
December 2015. The finance ministry publicly stated in a press
release dated 1
March 2015 that "creditors of the sovereign guaranteed
subordinated bond 2012 -
2022, issued by former HBInt [Hypo Alpe], now HETA, will not
suffer any delay of
payment".
We expect that the notes will be fully repaid by the Republic of
Austria if the
notes' principal is written down, which could happen if the
bail-in tool is
applied to the notes in accordance with the EU Bank Recovery and
Resolution
Directive (BRRD). The BRRD was implemented in Austria in early
January 2015 with
the adoption of the Federal Act on the Recovery and Resolution
of Banks
(Bundesgesetz uber die Sanierung und Abwicklung von Banken).
In Fitch's view, Heta's resolution under BRRD indicates the
sovereign's clearly
diminished willingness to support the broader banking sector.
The Negative
Outlooks on the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of most rated
Austrian banks
reflect this perception, and Fitch expects to downgrade the IDRs
of these banks
in 1H15. However, Heta's resolution does not imply a materially
diminished
willingness of the central government to honour its own
guarantees. In Fitch's
view, the government has little incentive not to honour its
guarantee as doing
so would be likely to severely and durably damage its own
standing in the
capital markets.
According to the guarantee, should the notes - due to regulatory
or other
developments including statutory loss absorption - bear losses
such as a
write-down, conversion into equity or any other resolution
measure, the
guarantor would ensure continued and punctual payment of the
originally
guaranteed payment amount. The guarantee for the notes has been
issued under
Austria's 2008 Financial Markets Stability Act
(Finanzmarktstabilitatsgesetz;
FinStaG). Under the FinStaG, Austria can provide capital and
funding support to
Austrian banks up to EUR22bn, of which EUR13bn are currently
utilised.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the notes is sensitive to changes in Austria's
sovereign rating,
which would be reflected in a change of the notes' rating. The
rating of the
notes is further sensitive to timely execution of the payments
from the
sovereign when the guarantee is triggered. As Fitch expects the
Republic of
Austria to honour the guarantee for the Tier 2 notes
irrespective of the
creditworthiness of Heta and in a timely manner, the issuer's
risk profile does
not represent a rating sensitivity for the notes.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Maria Shishkina
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1379
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014 and
'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities',
dated 31 January
2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.