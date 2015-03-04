(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long- and
Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of six UAE banks as part
of its peer
review of the UAE banking sector. A complete list of rating
actions is at the
end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The affirmation of the banks' Long-term IDRs, Support Ratings
and Support Rating
Floors, except for HSBC Bank Middle East Limited (HBME),
reflects the extremely
high probability of support available from the UAE authorities,
and governments
of Abu Dhabi (AA/Stable/F1+) and Dubai, if required.
Fitch's view of support considers the sovereign's strong
capacity to support the
banking system, sustained by its sovereign wealth funds and
on-going revenues
mostly from its hydrocarbon production, despite the lower oil
prices, and the
moderate size of the UAE banking sector in relation to the
country's GDP.
Fitch's opinion of support is also based on the willingness of
the authorities
to support the banking sector, which has been demonstrated by
the UAE
authorities' long track record of supporting domestic banks, as
well as close
ties and ownership links with the government in a number of
banks.
Five of the banks - National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD), First
Gulf Bank (FGB),
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Union National Bank (UNB) and
Emirates NBD
(ENBD) - have Support Ratings of '1', reflecting the extremely
high probability
of state support.
Fitch assesses whether the banks are domestic systemically
important financial
institutions (D-SIFI) based on each bank's systemic importance
relative to other
banks in the banking system, and considering, among other
things, market share
and franchise.
The 'AA-' Support Rating Floor of NBAD reflects its flagship
status in the UAE
and Abu Dhabi in particular, at one notch above Abu Dhabi banks'
domestic
systemically important financial institution (D-SIFI) Support
Rating Floor of
'A+'. The other three Abu Dhabi banks - FGB, UNB and ADCB - are
at the D-SIFI
Support Rating Floor of 'A+', reflecting their high systemic
importance. Abu
Dhabi banks' D-SIFI Support Rating Floor is also one notch
higher than the other
UAE banks, due to Abu Dhabi's superior financial flexibility.
ENBD's Support Rating Floor of 'A+' is one notch above the UAE
D-SIFI Support
Rating Floor of 'A', reflecting its flagship status in the UAE,
and Dubai in
particular.
HBME's Support Rating is also '1', and reflects very strong
potential
institutional support from its parent, HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC,
AA-/Stable),
based on Fitch's view that HBME is a core subsidiary of HSBC
Holdings. HBME is
HSBC Holdings plc's wholly owned vehicle for its Middle East and
North African
operations; ownership and common branding in Fitch's opinion
provide strong
motivation to support in case of need.
FGB, HBME and EIB Sukuk Company Ltd's trust certificate issuance
programmes,
ADCB Islamic Finance Company, and the senior unsecured notes
issued under this
are rated in line with their respective banks' IDRs and are
therefore subject to
the same rating drivers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The banks' Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are
sensitive to a
reduction in the perceived ability or willingness of the
authorities to provide
support to the banking sector, or a change in Fitch's view of
support in the
UAE. Given the robust economy, the authorities' strong track
record of support
for local banks and no plans for resolution legislation at this
stage, downward
pressure is considered low.
HBME's Long-term IDR is based on the support it is expected to
receive from HSBC
Holdings plc. Fitch views HBME as a core subsidiary and
consequently the rating
is aligned with that of the parent. Any changes in the IDR would
be linked to
that of HSBC Holdings plc or to Fitch's view on its propensity
to support its
subsidiary. Coordination by regulators remains a prerequisite
for maintaining
aligned group ratings. However, this could change depending on
how authorities'
resolution frameworks will be applied to HSBC group and its
local entities.
There may be cases for greater rating differentiation between
entities in the
group, e.g. if Fitch concludes that material resources are
trapped or if support
is discouraged.
Where the banks' IDRs are driven by support, these would also be
sensitive to a
change in their IDR of the support provider.
The FGB, HBME and EIB Sukuk Company Ltd trust certificate
issuance programmes,
ADCB Islamic Finance Company, and the senior unsecured notes are
subject to the
same sensitivities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: VRs
Abu Dhabi, and by extension the UAE, is one of the largest
economies in the GCC,
with solid growth prospects supported by significant government
spending on
infrastructure projects and an expanding non-oil private sector,
particularly in
Dubai. The banks all benefit from an improving operating
environment, sound
liquidity, sound capital ratios and pre-impairment operating
profit levels,
which are able to absorb higher credit costs, if necessary.
Some asset quality issues remain in Dubai, largely relating to
the weak
performance of the real estate sector during the crisis and some
large Dubai
government-related entity (GRE) problem loans, although both
areas have
substantially improved. High loan and deposit concentration is a
constraint on
the VRs, but where exposure is directly to the Abu Dhabi
government Fitch
considers it as less unfavourable.
Asset quality deterioration and rapid loan expansion, and
subsequent reduction
in capital ratios, would be the most likely drivers of negative
action on the
banks' VRs. Reduced concentration in loans and deposits could be
beneficial for
the VRs, although the relative reliance on the government sector
and a naturally
concentrated borrower base means that upside potential will be
limited for most
banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: NBAD's VR
NBAD's VR reflects the bank's strong franchise, especially in
Abu Dhabi; the
strength of its management and its close links to the Abu Dhabi
government,
which benefit both its lending and its funding profile; its
consistently sound
profitability; and its fairly sound asset quality. The main
constraint on the
rating is NBAD's significant concentration, both in loans and
deposits to
related party entities, in addition to inherent risks in the UAE
operating
environment. To date, international expansion has been well
managed and focussed
primarily on good quality large corporates with natural economic
ties to the
UAE. Significant expansion outside of those parameters that lead
to a material
increase in the risk profile could result in negative rating
action.
Downward pressure on NBAD's VR could also arise from a
significant deterioration
in asset quality or a material increase in concentration levels,
especially if
it weakens the bank's otherwise healthy profitability and
capitalisation. Given
the high level of the VR, an upgrade is unlikely but could
result from
successful gradual expansion and reduced concentration on both
sides of the
balance sheet.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: FGB's VR
FGB's VR reflects some concentrations in loans and deposits,
balanced by better
asset quality than peers, its strong capitalisation, adequate
liquidity, sound
and consistent profitability and the strength of its local
franchise.
FGB's VR would be adversely affected by a deterioration in the
domestic
operating environment or a significant deterioration in asset
quality,
particularly as a result of rapid loan growth, or if there is a
sharp reduction
in capital or liquidity levels, which Fitch does not expect at
present. Although
upside is limited, it could be positively affected by further
diversification of
the loan portfolio and the depositor base.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: UNB's VR
UNB's VR reflects improving asset quality but still high
concentrations in the
loan book, including exposures to various Dubai
government-related entities that
have been restructured. However, it also factors declining but
still
satisfactory liquidity and adequate capital.
UNB's VR would be mainly sensitive to deterioration in asset
quality eroding the
bank's otherwise healthy profitability and capitalisation.
Upside potential is
limited at present, but in the long term may benefit from an
improvement in the
UAE operating environment, resolution of the Dubai GRE
restructuring and signs
of a lasting recovery in the domestic real estate market.
Reduced concentration
levels on both sides of the balance sheet may also benefit the
VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: ADCB's VR
ADCB's VR reflects the bank's solid commercial franchise and
improving financial
metrics over the past three years; specifically, operating
profitability,
funding, liquidity and capitalisation, assisted by an
experienced management
team. Fitch recognises that asset quality metrics have improved,
high borrower
and sector concentrations are reducing, and that management have
implemented a
more conservative risk appetite. However, a longer track record
of improvement
is needed before the bank could be upgraded to investment grade.
ADCB's VR could be adversely affected by any significant
deterioration in asset
quality, such as restructured loans becoming non-performing, or
a sharp
reduction in capital or liquidity levels, which Fitch does not
expect at
present. It could also be positively affected by further
diversification in
lending, including ADCB fully addressing its high single-name
exposures.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: HBME's VR
HBME's VR reflects its weaker asset quality than peers and high
borrower
concentration, which exposes it to event risk and potentially
higher levels of
losses. However, it also captures HBME's current repositioning
of the book
towards higher quality lending. The VR is underpinned by the
bank's solid
regional franchise, diversified and sound earnings capabilities,
strong
liquidity position, and the management, reputational and
operational benefits of
being part of the HSBC group.
HBME's VR would be sensitive to a deterioration in asset quality
affecting the
bank's capitalisation and profitability. An upgrade of HBME's VR
may result from
a demonstrated recovery in renegotiated loans and continued
improvement of asset
quality.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: ENBD's VR
ENBD's VR reflects high impaired loans, high loan concentration
and high levels
of restructured loans. It also reflects the bank's strong UAE
franchise, with
one of the largest market shares. It has highly diversified
revenue streams and
a high revenue-generating capacity, improving reserve coverage,
adequate
capitalisation, sound liquidity and an extensive customer
deposit base. Overall,
Fitch believes that ENBD has sufficient operating revenue to
absorb further
impairment charges, without adversely affecting the bank's
capital base, if
needed.
Any significant deterioration in ENBD's asset quality or reserve
coverage, or
any further increase in loan concentration, especially to
related parties, could
lead to a downgrade of the VR. Similarly, a downgrade could
occur if any
significant increase in loan impairment charges erodes the
bank's operating
profit or capital base. If the bank succeeds in working out the
remaining
problems in its loan book, and reducing its large concentration
to the Dubai
government, an upgrade of the VR would be possible.
The rating actions are as follows:
National Bank of Abu Dhabi:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AA-'
EMTN programme affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AA-'
First Gulf Bank:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
EMTN programme affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured programme affirmed at 'A+' and 'F1'
FGB Sukuk Company Limited:
Trust certificate issuance programme affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured certificates affirmed at 'A+'
Union National Bank:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
EMTN programme affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A+'
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
GMTN programme affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+'
ECP Programme affirmed at 'F1'
ADCB Finance (Cayman) Limited:
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+'
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'A'
ADCB Islamic Finance (Cayman) Limited:
Senior unsecured trust certificates affirmed at 'A+'
HBME:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AA-', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
EMTN programme and senior unsecured notes affirmed at
'AA-'/'F1+'
HBME Sukuk Company Limited:
Trust certificate issuance programme affirmed at 'AA-'
ENBD:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
ECP programme affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A+' and 'F1'
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured programme affirmed at 'A+' and 'F1'
EIB Sukuk Company Limited:
Trust certificate issuance programme affirmed at 'A+'
Senior unsecured certificates affirmed at 'A+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Al Thuraya Tower 1, Office 1805 & 1806, Dubai Media City,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
PO Box 502030
Secondary Analyst (ADCB, FGB and ENBD)
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 9131
Secondary Analyst (NBAD, UNB and HBME)
Zeinab Abdalla
Analyst
+971 4 424 1210
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 31
January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
2015 Outlook: GCC/Middle East Banks
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
