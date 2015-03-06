(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirmed Italian insurer Societa Reale Mutua di Assicurazioni's (RMA) and its core Spanish subsidiary Reale Seguros Generales' (Reale Seguros) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the group's strong capitalisation, with a regulatory solvency ratio 239% at end-3Q14, and its strong operating profile. The group reported a robust underwriting result in 9M14 with a non-life combined ratio of 89.9% (92.7% in 2013) and net profit of EUR147.3m (EUR78.8m in 9M13). Reale Seguros, RMA's Spanish insurance subsidiary, continued to provide a positive contribution to group earnings with a net profit in 9M14 of EUR33m (EUR29.6m in 9M13). The group has no leverage and a conservative investment policy, which are positive rating drivers. Despite RMA's strong solvency position, the group is exposed to concentration risk stemming from its Italian and Spanish debt holdings, held in line with market practice to match local liabilities and minimise the risk of policyholder lapses. As such, the rating is capped at the level of the Italian sovereign rating of 'BBB+', which has a Stable Outlook. Fitch views RMA's diversification into the Spanish market through fully owned subsidiary Reale Seguros positively. Reale Seguros has returned stable positive operating profits since 2005. Spain is a key territory for RMA and Fitch believes that RMA would provide support to Reale Seguros if needed. As a result, Fitch views Reale Seguros as a "core" entity of RMA under its insurance group rating methodology and the company's rating is based on the credit profile of the RMA group as a whole. RATING SENSITIVITES RMA's ratings are capped by the ratings of Italy. An upgrade of Italy could lead to an upgrade of RMA, provided that net profitability and strong capital ratios are maintained. A downgrade of Italy could lead to a downgrade of RMA. The ratings could also be downgraded if the group's combined ratio deteriorates to above 105% or its consolidated regulatory solvency ratio falls below 150%. Contacts: Primary Analyst Clara Hughes Senior Director +44 20 3530 1249 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Fabio Ianno Director +44 20 3530 1232 Committee Chairperson David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 04 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.