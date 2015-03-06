(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirmed Italian insurer
Societa Reale
Mutua di Assicurazioni's (RMA) and its core Spanish subsidiary
Reale Seguros
Generales' (Reale Seguros) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings at 'BBB+'.
The Outlooks are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the group's strong capitalisation, with
a regulatory
solvency ratio 239% at end-3Q14, and its strong operating
profile. The group
reported a robust underwriting result in 9M14 with a non-life
combined ratio of
89.9% (92.7% in 2013) and net profit of EUR147.3m (EUR78.8m in
9M13).
Reale Seguros, RMA's Spanish insurance subsidiary, continued to
provide a
positive contribution to group earnings with a net profit in
9M14 of EUR33m
(EUR29.6m in 9M13). The group has no leverage and a conservative
investment
policy, which are positive rating drivers.
Despite RMA's strong solvency position, the group is exposed to
concentration
risk stemming from its Italian and Spanish debt holdings, held
in line with
market practice to match local liabilities and minimise the risk
of policyholder
lapses. As such, the rating is capped at the level of the
Italian sovereign
rating of 'BBB+', which has a Stable Outlook.
Fitch views RMA's diversification into the Spanish market
through fully owned
subsidiary Reale Seguros positively. Reale Seguros has returned
stable positive
operating profits since 2005. Spain is a key territory for RMA
and Fitch
believes that RMA would provide support to Reale Seguros if
needed. As a result,
Fitch views Reale Seguros as a "core" entity of RMA under its
insurance group
rating methodology and the company's rating is based on the
credit profile of
the RMA group as a whole.
RATING SENSITIVITES
RMA's ratings are capped by the ratings of Italy. An upgrade of
Italy could lead
to an upgrade of RMA, provided that net profitability and strong
capital ratios
are maintained.
A downgrade of Italy could lead to a downgrade of RMA. The
ratings could also be
downgraded if the group's combined ratio deteriorates to above
105% or its
consolidated regulatory solvency ratio falls below 150%.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Clara Hughes
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Fabio Ianno
Director
+44 20 3530 1232
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am
Main, Tel: +49 69
768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
