(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) at 'A/F1'. The
Rating Outlook has
been revised to Negative from Stable.
At Dec. 31, 2014, McDonald's had approximately $15 billion of
total debt. A full
list of ratings is provided at the end of this release.
Negative Outlook:
The Outlook revision is due to persistently weak global
same-store sales (SSS),
declining store-level profitability, and increased leverage.
Global SSS were
negative 1% in 2014, after being flat at 0.2% in 2013, with
guest counts
declining 1.9% in 2013 and 3.6% in 2014. Consolidated
company-operated
restaurant margin contracted 160 basis points to 15.9% in 2014,
continuing a
multi-year decline that began in 2010. Lastly, total debt/EBITDA
and total
adjusted debt/EBITDAR were 1.5x and 2.6x, respectively, at Dec.
31, 2014 up from
1.4x and 2.4x in 2013.
Fitch's current rating incorporated that total debt/EBITDA and
total adjusted
debt/EBITDA (rent-adjusted leverage) would approximate 1.5x and
2.5x,
respectively, while considering McDonald's leading global market
position, brand
strength, system health, and significant financial flexibility.
However, recent
SSS trends, market share losses, and the decline in operating
income results in
little room for further downside.
The modest increase in leverage during 2014 was due to an 8%
decline in constant
currency operating income and $1.5 billion of incremental debt
to help fund the
company's $18 - $20 billion three-year cash shareholder return
target. Fitch's
base case projection is that total debt/EBITDA and rent-adjusted
leverage will
increase to 1.6x and 2.7x, respectively, in 2015 and 2016 due to
flat SSS,
limited operating income growth and modestly higher debt to
partially finance
share repurchases.
Fitch believes McDonald's sales will gradually benefit from
increasing real
disposable income in the U.S, particularly for low-to-middle
income consumers,
and brand-level initiatives around the world but views continued
market share
losses as likely in 2015. Restaurant margins will also remain
pressured given
weak sales and rising U.S. labor costs. Pricing remains limited
due to
relatively low inflation, heightened competition, and still weak
economic
conditions in most of Europe (which represented 40% of revenue
and 41% of
operating income in 2014). McDonald's expects modest 1.5% - 2%
commodity
inflation in the U.S. and Europe for 2015.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Same-Store Sales and Market Share Trends
As mentioned previously, McDonald's ratings incorporate its
position as the
world's largest restaurant chain, with about $88 billion in
system sales, 36,000
plus units, and over $27 billion of revenue. However, global SSS
have been weak
for two consecutive years. Market share losses have occurred in
the U.S. but,
according to the company, trends vary across Europe.
McDonald's attributes economic conditions, heightened
competition, and
unanticipated business interruptions caused by a supplier issue
affecting the
Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA) segment, and
temporary store
closures in Russia for its challenges. Fitch also views modest
slippage in
restaurant service, less effective promotions, and negative
perceptions
regarding the brand's food among certain consumer demographics
that prefer less
processed food with fresh ingredients as drivers. McDonald's
intensified its
focus on value in 2013 and 2014 in order to drive traffic but
annual guest
counts became increasingly negative across most major
geographies.
Effectiveness of Brand Initiatives
McDonald's new CEO, officially as of March 1, is expected to
accelerate efforts
to improve the brand image globally. In December 2014, the
company detailed a
strategy to regain SSS growth in its core U.S. market. Plans
entail simplifying
the menu to improve service and address local customer
preferences, and creating
the Experience of the Future which includes, among other
initiatives, a new
Create Your Taste (CYT) customizable burger platform. McDonald's
also remains
focused on improving SSS in other priority markets including
Germany, Japan, and
Australia.
Fitch views a cohesive and aggressive system-wide effort to
improve service,
emphasize food quality, and provide locally-relevant menu
variety as necessary
catalysts for SSS growth. McDonald's plan to launch CYT in the
up to 2,000 U.S.
restaurants by the end of 2015 will likely have a limited
near-term positive
impact on the company's image in the burger category as it only
represents 14%
of total domestic locations. McDonald's brand recovery efforts
in Japan will
also take time to resonate with consumers because of a high
level of
competition, particularly in the convenience channel, and food
quality incidents
beyond the July 2014 APMEA supplier challenge.
Substantial but Decelerating Cash Flow Growth
McDonald's generates substantial cash flow from operations at
$6.7 billion in
2014. CFO declined 5% in 2014 due to lower sales and operating
income, after
growing at an 8% CAGR from the launch of the firm's Plan to Win
strategy in 2003
to $7.1 billion in 2013. Free cash flow (FCF - defined as CFO
less capex less
dividends) remained meaningful at $931 million due to lower
capex but was below
the company's annual average of $1.5 billion from 2010 to 2013.
Fitch expects CFO trends to stabilize in 2015 and then grow at a
low
single-digit rate in 2016. FCF in 2015 will be enhanced by
reductions in capex
as McDonald's slows unit growth in its most challenged countries
and focuses on
regaining sales momentum but debt reduction is not anticipated.
McDonald's expects to spend about $2 billion in capex during
2015, down from
$2.6 billion in 2014 and the lowest level in five years. Capex
will be allocated
roughly 50/50 between new units and reinvesting in existing
locations, as
modernizing the customer experience remains a key global
priority. Net
restaurant additions will be between 600 and 700, representing
about 1.8%
expansion in 2015.
Increasingly Aggressive Financial Strategy
Fitch views McDonald's financial strategy as increasingly
aggressive given
negative SSS trends and the loss of market share. McDonald's has
publicly
reiterated plans to return $18 billion - $20 billion in
aggregate dividends and
share repurchases from 2014 through 2016, a 10% - 20% increase
versus payouts
during the three-years ended 2013, despite weaker than expected
operating
results. Fitch views McDonald's reduction of new unit capex as
prudent given
weak sales and declining margins. As mentioned previously, FCF
will be enhanced,
but debt reduction is not anticipated.
Cohesive Operating Framework, Franchising
Fitch believes the continued alignment of corporate, franchisees
and suppliers
to meet customer needs as critical to McDonald's success. The
company's
significant scale is a benefit, providing bargaining power with
procurement,
unmatched advertising capability, and convenient locations for
consumers.
However, the ability to quickly adjust to consumer trends is
likely difficult
due to its massive infrastructure.
McDonald's 81%/19% global mix of franchised to company stores at
Dec. 31, 2014
supports cash flow, augments corporate margins, and assists with
the rollout of
new system initiatives. High-margin royalties and contractual
rent payments from
franchising represented 34% of revenue in 2014. McDonald's is on
track to
refranchise 1,500 units from 2014 to 2016, mainly across Europe
and APMEA, but
its ownership mix is not expected to change materially leaving
company-owned
stores directly exposed to rising costs.
McDonald's owns roughly 45% of the land and about 70% of the
buildings within
its system. Fitch believes the company's strong asset base
solidifies its
relationship with franchisees, increases the stability of its
cash flow, reduces
contingent liabilities, and distinguishes McDonald's from its
peers.
Financial Flexibility, Liquidity, and Maturities:
McDonald's financial flexibility is supported by its substantial
operating cash
flow, good FCF generation, ready market access, and high level
of liquidity. At
Dec. 31, 2014, McDonald's had $4.6 billion of liquidity
consisting of $2.1
billion of cash, of which $1.2 billion was held offshore, and
availability under
an undrawn $2.5 billion committed revolver expiring December
2019. The company
had $200 million of commercial paper (CP) outstanding under its
$2.5 billion CP
program at year end.
About 60% of McDonald's $15 billion of debt at Dec. 31, 2014 was
U.S.
denominated and 40% was foreign denominated. Upcoming debt
maturities
approximated $1.1 billion in 2015, $823 million in 2016, and $1
billion in 2017
based on year-end foreign exchange rates. Fitch views maturities
as manageable
given McDonald's strong market access and annual FCF. McDonald's
plans to
refinance its 2015 maturities.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--SSS are flat in 2015 and growth resumes to the low
single-digit level by 2016;
--Company-operated restaurant margins stabilize by 2016;
--Operating cash flow stabilizes in 2015 and grows at a low
single-digit rate
thereafter;
--Total debt-to-operating EBITDA and total adjusted
debt-to-operating EBITDAR
(defined as total debt plus 8x gross rents-to-operating EBITDA
plus gross rents)
approximates 1.6x and 2.7x, respectively, in 2015 and 2016;
--FCF approximates $1 billion or more annually.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--If Fitch ascertains that global SSS will be negative in 2015
and market share
trends do not stabilize;
--Management demonstrates an unwillingness to pull back on share
repurchases if
sales trends continue to deteriorate;
--Total debt-to-operating EBITDA and total adjusted
debt-to-operating EBITDAR
sustained above 1.5x and 2.5x, respectively.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--An upgrade is not likely in the near term, given recent weak
SSS trends,
on-going margin contraction, and increased leverage; --The
Rating Outlook could
be revised to Stable if SSS are better than Fitch anticipates,
market share
trends stabilize, or leverage is maintained below current
levels.
Fitch has affirmed its ratings on McDonald's as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'A';
--Bank credit facilities at 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
The Rating Outlook has been revised to Negative from Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3195
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Judi M. Rossetti, CFA/CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2077
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 2014);
--'2015 Outlook: U.S. Restaurants - Bucking the Status Quo,
Brands Transform to
Satisfy Astute Diners, Arduous Investors' (December 2014);
--'McDonald's Corporation - Ratings Navigator' (February 2015).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2015 Outlook: U.S. Restaurants (Bucking the Status Quo, Brands
Transform to
Satisfy Astute Diners, Arduous Investors)
here
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.