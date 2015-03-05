(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Macquarie Group
Limited's (MGL;
A-/Stable) announced purchase of an aircraft operating lease
portfolio from AWAS
Aviation Capital Limited will not affect its ratings. The
acquired portfolio
complements MGL's existing aircraft leasing business, is small
relative to the
group's balance sheet, and Fitch doesn't expect the funding for
the purchase
price of USD4bn to weaken MGL's liability and capital structure.
An institutional equity placement of AUD500m and a share
purchase plan for
retail shareholders are likely to fully offset the acquired
portfolio's AUD620m
Tier 1 regulatory capital requirement. MGL should maintain its
solid capital
position as a result of this, which is one of its key rating
drivers, as
outlined in Fitch's most recent Rating Action Commentary on the
group, dated 14
August 2014.
The agency also does not anticipate a material weakening of the
group's funding
structure and liquidity as a result of the acquisition as MGL's
liquidity policy
requires long-term assets to be funded with long-term
liabilities. The
non-equity component of the purchase price will largely be
funded through a
third party non-recourse facility, with surplus liquidity used
for the rest.
Fitch believes the quality of the aircraft portfolio is sound,
comprising
primarily of in demand, fuel efficient narrowbody aircraft which
are locked-in
on long term leases (weighted average remaining lease term is
6.5 years). The
weighted average age of the aircraft is 2.0 years and narrowbody
aircraft
accounted for over 90% of the total portfolio. The portfolio is
also well
diversified by lessee and geographic location. The pro-forma
aircraft portfolio
within MGL's corporate and asset finance division following the
acquisition will
have a value of AUD9.5bn and encompass 220 aircraft.
The purchased portfolio accounted for less than 3% of MGL's
total assets at 30
September 2014 on a pro-forma basis, while the group expects the
acquisition to
be earnings per share and return on equity accretive from the
first year.
Contacts:
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW
2000, Australia
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Related Research:
Fitch Affirms Macquarie Group Limited and its Australian subs,
14 august 2014
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.