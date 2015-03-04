(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, March 04 (Fitch) The Indian telecoms auction
starting today is
likely to see intense bidding by telcos to retain their existing
spectrum and to
acquire new spectrum as supply is limited, says Fitch Ratings.
Telcos are likely
to commit at least USD13bn in the auctions - over 75% of which
is likely to be
contributed by the top-four telcos. Most telcos' net debt will
rise to fund
spectrum payments while competition limits their ability to
raise tariffs,
particularly with the impending entry of a new competitor,
Reliance Jio.
The top-three telcos - Bharti Airtel (Bharti, BBB-/Stable),
Vodafone India and
Idea Cellular - could commit around USD2.5bn-4.5bn each to renew
their expiring
spectrum in six, seven and nine Indian "circles" (i.e. regions),
respectively.
They are also likely to acquire additional spectrum to support
fast-growing data
services.
Idea is most exposed to the auctions as it needs to retain its
expiring spectrum
in circles which contribute around 70% of its annual revenue.
Such revenue
contributes 45% and 35% of annual Indian revenue for Vodafone
and Bharti,
respectively. Telcos whose 900MHz spectrum is expiring will
prefer to retain
this bandwidth, as having to switch frequencies could require
significant capex
and disruption of the already-established network.
Reliance Communications Limited (Rcom, BB-/Stable) will be the
least affected of
the top four, as Fitch believes it is likely to commit a maximum
of USD667m in
seven circles, where we expect competition for spectrum will be
lower. Rcom's
management expects this cost to be lower.
We expect Bharti's and Rcom's ratings to remain unchanged, as
their 2015 funds
flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage is likely to
remain below 2.5x
and 5.0x, respectively, following the auction. Most telcos have
already raised
equity or monetised assets in anticipation of spectrum auctions.
During 2014,
Bharti, Idea and Rcom raised about USD2.5bn, USD625m and USD1bn
apiece through
either equity and/or asset sales. Cash flows will still be
manageable, as telcos
have the option to pay spectrum cost in phases, with one-quarter
upfront and the
balance over 10 years.
Reliance Jio (part of Reliance Industries Ltd (BBB-/Stable))
which plans to roll
out its services in 2015 with an investment budget of USD12bn,
is likely to fill
its spectrum gaps in the 1,800MHz band. We feel it will probably
focus on data
services using "long-term evolution" technology, with its
ownership of 1,800MHz
spectrum in 14 circles and a pan-India spectrum in 2,300MHz.
However, as
occasionally seen in the earlier auctions, Reliance Jio could
push up the
spectrum price in 900MHz for other telcos, if it chooses to do
so, as the
auction mechanism hides the identities of participants.
Eight operators are likely to bid for a total of 465MHz of
spectrum across four
bands - 800MHz, 900MHz, 1,800MHz and 2,100MHz - where each band
is valid for 20
years. Bidding is likely to be most intense for the 900MHz band,
which can be
used for both 2G and 3G, as signals can travel further and
provide better indoor
coverage than higher frequencies. We believe that the 900MHz
auction price could
rise at least 20% higher than the reserve price.
