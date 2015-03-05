(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/MUMBAI/SYDNEY, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned India-based
Lodha Developers Private Limited's (Lodha) proposed US
dollar-denominated notes
an expected rating of 'B+(EXP)' and Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
The notes will be
issued by Lodha Developers International Limited (Lodha
Mauritius), and
guaranteed by Lodha. Fitch has also affirmed Lodha's Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating at 'B+' with a Stable Outlook.
The final rating on the notes is contingent upon the receipt of
final documents
conforming to the information already received.
Lodha Mauritius is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lodha, and its
proposed notes
will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Lodha and
its key
subsidiaries. The notes will rank pari passu with existing and
future senior
unsecured indebtedness of Lodha and its key subsidiaries. As of
the date of the
indenture, group companies that together account for 74% of
consolidated EBITDA
would extend guarantees to the notes, while the remaining
material subsidiaries
(defined in the indenture as those which account for at least 5%
of consolidated
EBITDA or 5% of consolidated net worth each) as of this date
will be added on as
guarantors within a span of six months. Subsidiaries that are
not material as of
the indenture date will be added on as guarantors as and when
they pass the
materiality test in future.
Provisions in the indenture allow the initial guarantors to
access net free cash
flows of other material subsidiaries via inter-company loans,
and also restrict
these cash flows from being paid out as dividends until the
additional
guarantors are in place. Under this scenario, the aggregate net
cash flows
(defined as operating cash inflows net of all outflows,
including working
capital, dividends, and debt servicing) under Fitch's
projections are sufficient
to service the coupon payments on the notes, even if the
additional guarantors
are not added. The agency has therefore taken the view that cash
flow
subordination to the note holders is not a key credit risk.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Deleveraging Slower Than Expected: Lodha's leverage, as measured
by net debt to
inventory less customer advances, is high at 84% at end-December
2014 compared
to its rating peers, and above our previous expectations.
Leverage has increased
from 77% at FYE14 (fiscal year ended 31 March 2014) because of
expected land
purchases and investments in its overseas ventures, as well as
slower-than-expected cash collection from contracted sales. The
slower cash
collection is a result of a shift in its FY15 sales mix towards
newer projects
rather than the mature projects originally planned, due to
slower-than-expected
construction progress in some of the mature developments. Fitch
currently
expects leverage to remain high at around 65% at FYE16, and
reduce thereafter to
below 55%, which is the threshold above which negative rating
action may be
considered.
Nevertheless, any unanticipated land purchases over the next 18
months, or the
management's limited ability to improve the pace of construction
of its large
projects or accelerate its overall cash collections, or any
other factor that
may impede Lodha's deleveraging progress, could result in
negative rating
action.
Largest Domestic Developer: Lodha is the largest India-based
residential real
estate property developer based on sales. The company has
demonstrated strong
execution capabilities in high-end residential developments in
Mumbai. Lodha's
contracted sales for the 11 months to end-February 2015 are
INR75bn, and the
company is broadly on track to meet its FY15 sales targets.
Lodha's land bank of
25 million square meters is among the largest among Indian
developers, with the
land valued at over USD10bn by external valuers. The company
expects its current
land bank to support developments and sales over the next seven
years.
Project Concentration: Lodha's rating reflects its high
concentration in a few
projects despite the considerable scale of its operations. Its
four largest
projects will account for nearly 80% of contracted sales in
FY15, reducing to
around 60% in FY19.
Furthermore, a majority of Lodha's medium-term sales are focused
in the high-end
and luxury segments, which are defined by the company as
properties with per
square foot prices of over INR20,000 (USD325) and over INR50,000
respectively.
For the 18 months to 15 September 2014, over 60% of the
company's INR106.3bn
sales stemmed from these two market segments. Sales within these
segments
typically exhibit higher correlation with economic cycles, and
therefore are
generally more volatile, owing to consumers' ability to delay
their purchase
decisions.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- 10% growth in annual contracted sales in FY16
- Leverage reduces to 65% by FYE16, and to below 55% thereafter
- Contracted sales / gross debt increases to 1.1x at FYE16
(end-December 2014:
0.8x)
- EBITDA margin remains above 40% in FY15 and FY16 (end-December
2014: 46%)
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
- Lower project concentration, with no single project accounting
for more than
15% of contracted sales on a sustained basis
- High sales turnover, with contracted sales/gross debt
maintained at over 1.2x
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- Total debt net of cash / inventory less customer advances
sustained above 55%
- Contracted sales / gross debt sustained below 1x
- EBITDA margin sustained below 25%
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Hasira De Silva, CFA
Director
+65 6796 7240
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Muralidharan R
Director
+91 22 4000 1732
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
