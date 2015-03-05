(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
slowing credit
growth in the Indonesian banking system has helped to contain
the build-up of
systemic risks. In the agency's latest Macro-Prudential Risk
Monitor (published
on the 3 March, 2015), the macro-prudential risk indicator (MPI)
for Indonesia
was reduced to '2' from '3', a move to moderate risk from high.
This change was
primarily driven by the slowdown in real credit growth to below
5% in 2014 from
a peak of nearly 20% in 2011.
Indonesia's slowing credit growth has been a function of the use
of some
macro-prudential tools, moderating economic growth and tighter
funding
conditions from higher interest rates. However, over the
medium-term, credit
growth in the country has the potential to be more rapid than
some other markets
given the relatively low level of private credit to GDP, which
stood at 34% at
end-2014. There is now more likelihood that lending growth may
gradually
strengthen during 2015 with the first interest rate cut earlier
in the year,
although this may be tempered by the consequences of higher US
interest rates.
For Asia, rapid credit growth and rising leverage remains a risk
concern, with
Indonesia having been among six countries in the highest risk
category. The
other five - China, Hong Kong, Macao, Mongolia and Sri Lanka -
remain in the
highest category.
Credit growth has been slowing across the region, partly helped
by a slowing
China and the use of macro-prudential tools, with emerging Asia
growth in 2014
lower than that in Latin America and Middle East & Africa. For
some countries,
however, real growth remains high. In China, for example, real
credit growth
remained high at 19% in 2014, although down from 37% in 2009.
Household debt growth has also been particularly strong in
countries such as
Thailand and Malaysia. Household debt to GDP ratios in these
countries are high
and this could be a source of risk for the banking system.
The MPI aims to identify the build-up of potential stress in
banking systems due
to a specific set of circumstances: rapid credit growth
associated with bubbles
in housing or equity markets, or appreciating real exchange
rates, the latter
sometimes associated with asset market bubbles. The focus of the
report is
therefore only one potential source of bank systemic stress.
The latest "Macro-Prudential Risk Monitor" is available at
www.fitchratings.com
Contact:
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
Julita Wikana
Director
+62 21 2988 6808
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Related Research:
Macro-Prudential Risk Monitor - March 2015 (3 March 2015)
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Macro-Prudential Risk Monitor - February
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.