(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 04 (Fitch) A flurry of special dividends from
London Market
insurers shows they are not chasing potentially unprofitable
business and
therefore not increasing the risk of big losses that could
damage their
capitalisation and weaken their credit profiles, Fitch Ratings
says. We expect
more firms, including the major European reinsurers, to announce
special
dividends or share buybacks, given weak pricing and the
abundance of capital
available after another benign year for catastrophe losses.
While we generally view rising shareholder returns as negative
for debt
investors, these London Market insurers are already well
capitalised and do not
need to retain all their cash to strengthen capital. The
alternative was
therefore to put it towards writing new business at rates that
might not meet
their return hurdles or support M&A, storing up risk for the
future. In the last
few days, Amlin, Hiscox, Beazley, Catlin and Novae have all
announced special
dividend payments to shareholders.
Low prices have been mainly driven by limited catastrophe losses
over the last
few years, because price increases generally follow major loss
events. This has
been exacerbated by the rapid growth in alternative insurance
and reinsurance
products, such as catastrophe bonds, as investors searching for
better yields
have pumped cash into the sector.
The rise of alternative capital is one of the key risks for
reinsurers. We
expect it to become a permanent fixture in the industry because
of the portfolio
diversification it offers investors and the lack of correlation
between
catastrophe risk and other investment risks. This will probably
lead to further
declines in reinsurance pricing if catastrophe losses remain
low.
The impact will be greatest on property catastrophe reinsurers
as they compete
more directly with alternative capital. But there are also
potential benefits
that mitigate the impact. For example most London Market
insurers benefit from
lower reinsurance and retrocession costs as they are paying less
to reinsure
their risks. Alternative capital may also offer a new source of
fee income as
some London market players have partnered with facilities
focused on investing
in insurance linked securities.
Contact:
Anna Bender
Associate Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1671
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Martyn Street
Senior Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1211
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Bermuda 2015 Market Update (Market Conditions Promote
Consolidation Pressure)
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.