(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank
Nederlandse Gemeenten's
(BNG) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA', Short-term
IDR at 'F1+',
and Support Rating Floor at 'AAA'. The Outlook on the Long-term
IDR is Negative.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BNG's 'AAA' Long-term IDR is at the bank's Support Rating Floor
and reflects
Fitch's belief that there is an extremely high probability that
the Netherlands
(AAA/Stable) will support the bank in case of need. Fitch's
expectation is
primarily based on BNG's state ownership as well as its
important and
long-lasting policy role in financing the Dutch public sector.
BNG's full public ownership is long-term and strategic. The
bank's articles of
association prevent private ownership. BNG is one of the two
Dutch policy banks
whose clear, strategic and long-established roles have been to
provide banking
services to the public authorities. This is defined in BNG's
articles of
association. Fitch believes it would be very difficult to
transfer this role to
commercial banks given the low yield and long maturity of the
assets generated
by public authority financing.
We believe that the absence of explicit funding guarantee from
the Netherlands
to BNG and of a special legal status, which would legally bind
the state to
support the bank, is largely offset by the greater importance to
the ratings of
BNG's policy role and public ownership. As a result, BNG's
Support Rating
Floor, and hence its Long-term IDR are equalised with the
Netherlands' Long-term
IDR.
BNG's operations are entirely determined by its policy role, its
strategy is
framed by the bank's articles of association and its franchise
largely dependent
on its public ownership. The extremely low-risk nature of BNG's
assets, its
solid risk-weighted capital ratios, accommodative Dutch
regulatory policy
towards policy banks and prudent liquidity management make it
highly unlikely
that it will ever require extraordinary support.
The Negative Outlook on BNG's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's
belief that the
probability of state support available to senior unsecured
creditors is slightly
weakening as a consequence of the developments at EU level to
reduce state
support for banks. The Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD), effective
since 1 January and expected to be implemented formally into
Dutch legislation
later this year, with the bail in tool, and the Single
Resolution Mechanism
(SRM) effective from 1 January 2016, represent a small growing
incremental risk
to state support being made available to BNG's senior unsecured
creditors in a
timely manner, as well as dilution of national discretion over
resolution
decisions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
Fitch expects to revise downwards BNG's Support Rating Floor,
and hence
downgrade its Long-term IDR, by one notch by mid-2015 to reflect
our view that
BRRD introduces an incremental risk to senior unsecured
creditors of BNG
compared with those of the sovereign.
BNG's Support Rating Floor and Long-term IDR are unlikely to be
notched more
than once from the Netherlands' rating. Fitch believes that the
state would act
pre-emptively to replenish capital levels, due to the dependence
of BNG's
business model on wholesale funding. Also, there is a very low
likelihood that
the bank will face a sudden need for capital support given its
mainly domestic
public sector assets. Were this to happen, Fitch considers it
highly likely that
support from the public owners of BNG would be arranged in
accordance with the
private investor test under state aid considerations and also
required under the
BRRD to avoid necessary bail in of senior creditors. However, a
remote risk that
this could not be achieved drives the likely one notch
differential Fitch
expects to introduce between the bank's Long-term IDR and the
state's by
end-June 2015.
BNG's Support Rating Floor and Long-term IDR are also sensitive
to any change in
the Netherlands' ability to provide support as reflected in its
ratings. A
weakening of BNG's strategic importance to the Dutch state
and/or ownership,
which we view as highly unlikely, could also cause a widening of
the notching
between the Netherlands' and BNG's ratings. A deviation from its
narrowly
defined domestic policy role may also be rating-negative.
LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AAA'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'AAA'
Long-term senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AAA'
European commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-term market linked senior unsecured debt: affirmed at
'AAA(emr)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Philippe Lamaud
Director
+33 144 29 91 26
Fitch Ratings S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 29 91 74
Committee Chairperson
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
