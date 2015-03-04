(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, March 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded
Renaissance
Financial Holdings Limited's (RFHL, the holding company of the
Russia-headquartered investment banking group known as RenCap)
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) to 'B-' from 'B'. The Outlook is Negative.
A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT RATING
The downgrade was driven by the more challenging Russian
operating environment,
which is likely to exert pressure on RFHL's volumes, performance
and business
development. Russia remains RFHL's key market, accounting for
more than 70% of
its revenues. Prospects for Russia's economy and financial
markets have
deteriorated markedly as a result of sharp falls in the oil
price and the rouble
and the imposition of western sanctions, reducing investor
appetite for Russian
assets/business;
The downgrade also reflects weaker prospects for recovery of the
USD1.1bn
exposure to holding company Renaissance Capital Investments
Limited (RCIL) and
its affiliate, and hence for the strengthening of RFHL's
solvency, given the
weak performance of sister consumer finance bank (CB Renaissance
Credit,
Rencredit). Fitch believes that the unwinding of the RFHL's
exposures to RCIL
and its affiliate (together equal to 1.95x RFHL's equity) would
require the sale
of Rencredit, which is likely to be problematic in the
forseeable future given
its weak performance and the negative outlook for the consumer
finance sector.
In Fitch's view, contingent risks for RFHL in case of
Rencredit's failure could
also be significant.
The rating action also took into account the greater dependence
of RFHL's
liquidity on large and apparently unsecured funding
contributions from certain
counterparties/clients and related parties. A withdrawal by one
of the largest
customers could put significant pressure on RFHL's liquidity.
At the same time, RFHL's ratings also consider the support which
has been made
available to the company by its ultimate shareholder, the Onexim
Group, the
stabilisation of the company's performance during 2013-2014, and
the company's
capable management and limited risk appetite.
Fitch views RFHL's capitalisation as weak, given the exposure to
RCIL and its
affiliate, and USD272m (equal to 0.46x end-1H14 equity) of
non-core investments,
primarily in a Ukrainian agricultural holding. RCIL is fully
owned by Onexim,
and in turn owns 100% of RFHL and an 85% share of RenCredit.
RFHL's exposure
primarily comprises USD902m of loans to and placements with
RCIL, but also
includes USD254m to a subsidiary of RCIL which is RenCredit's
holding company.
Fitch views RenCredit's ability to generate sufficient profits
to repay this
loan as weak given its recent weak performance (losses under
local GAAP in 2014
exceeded its equity at the start of the year with shareholder
contributions
restoring the bank's capital), weak asset quality and the
negative outlook for
the Russian consumer finance sector.
RFHL's liquidity remains vulnerable, given its high reliance on
very short-term
funding, primarily repo funding collateralised with equities and
bonds.
Liquidity could come under pressure in case of a sharp market
fall, resulting in
additional collateral posting requirements, which RFHL may have
to meet before
its asset-side counterparties post additional collateral on
their funding from
RFHL; or a weakening of customer and counterparty confidence.
These risks are
somewhat offset by the stability to date of repo funding, which
is provided by
both international and Russian counterparties, and funding
support in the form
of lumpy deposits/placements from related parties and other
counterparties/clients.
Profitability remains weak, but positively the company recorded
a small profit
of USD9m in 1H14, and management expects a positive net result
for the whole of
2014. However, RenCap's revenue base may suffer from a
significant slump in
trading volumes of Russian equities, which will make it
challenging to deliver
positive returns in 2015.
Market risk relating to potential proprietary trading is modest,
as RenCap has
scaled down these operations, reflected in low value at risk
(USD2m) and a low
USD4m net exposure for delta portfolios.
RFHL has benefited from support provided by Onexim, including
USD350m emergency
liquidity support in 4Q12 (later repaid) and USD186m to fund a
eurobond
repayment in April 2014. Onexim continues to express its
commitment to RFHL, and
provides business to the company, engaging it as an advisor on
the group's major
transactions. However, uncertainty remains about Onexim's
propensity to support
over the long term and in all circumstances, in particular given
the absence of
measures to date to decisively strengthen the company's
solvency.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT RATING
The Negative Outlook reflects the possibility of RFHL being
downgraded further
if the weakening of the Russian operating environment results in
(i) significant
deterioration in the company's performance; (ii) a significant
liquidity
squeeze; or (iii) continued weakening of the performance of
Rencredit, to the
extent that this materially increases contingent risks for RFHL.
If the
operating environment improves and these risks subside, the
Outlook could be
revised to Stable.
An upgrade would require a considerable strengthening of the
company's solvency
through the unwinding of at least part of the related-party
exposure and
non-core investments, or recapitalisation by Onexim.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B';
Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Senior unsecured debt Long-term rating of Renaissance Securities
Trading
Limited: downgraded to 'B-' from 'B', Recovery Rating 'RR4'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Evgeny Konovalov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9932
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
